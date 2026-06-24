Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App

LIC dividend: Last day to buy shares for payout eligibility falls today

State-owned LIC has announced a final dividend of Rs 10 per equity share, as per an exchange filing from the company.

Published: Jun 24, 2026, 01:18 PM IST|Updated: Jun 24, 2026, 01:18 PM IST
LIC dividend: Last day to buy shares for payout eligibility falls today

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
An Indian student's F-1 visa revocation triggers shock deportation
US Student visa7 min ago
2
Women's T20 WC 20268 min ago
3
Dharman34 min ago
4
Indian Air Force53 min ago
5
Home Remedies for dark spots1 hr ago