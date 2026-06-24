LIC dividend: Last day to buy shares for payout eligibility falls today

New Delhi: Retail shareholders have until Wednesday to buy Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) shares to qualify for the insurer's dividend payout, with June 25 fixed as the record date.
State-owned LIC has announced a final dividend of Rs 10 per equity share, as per an exchange filing from the company.
Under India’s T+1 settlement cycle, shares must be purchased by June 24 to be reflected in the investor’s account on the record date.
The insurer had reported a 23.2 per cent year‑on‑year rise in consolidated net profit for Q4 FY26.
The insurance giant merged as the highest profit-making company in India’s financial sector during the January-March quarter of FY26, reporting a net profit of Rs 23,420 crore, up from Rs 19,013 crore in the prior year.
Net premium income rose 11.6 per cent to Rs 1.7 lakh crore from Rs 1.5 lakh crore in the same quarter of the previous year.
Companies declare dividends to reward shareholders and it is the portion of profits that a company distributes to them. Such payments are made through final, interim, and special dividends, taxable in the hands of shareholders.
Dividend income for resident individuals is subject to TDS at 10 per cent if total dividend receipts exceed Rs 5,000 in a financial year.
The insurance giant had retained its top position among Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) in terms of quarterly profit during the fourth quarter of FY26.
Following LIC’s strong quarterly performance, the company’s shares surged nearly 5 per cent in opening trade on the BSE on May 23, touching Rs 839 apiece.
LIC’s Assets Under Management (AUM) rose 5 per cent year-on-year to Rs 57,29,396 crore as of March 31, 2026, compared to Rs 54,52,297 crore a year earlier.
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