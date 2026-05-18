LIC gets key shareholders nod for 1:1 bonus issue

New Delhi: Government-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India on Monday received approval from its shareholders for the allotment of fully paid-up bonus equity shares worth Rs 6,352 crore.

The shares, which carry a face value of Rs 10, are being issued in a 1:1 ratio, effectively doubling its paid-up share capital. Under this structure, shareholders receive one new bonus equity share for every one existing share held. This is the first-ever bonus issue announced by the LIC.

The company will complete the issue of bonus shares within two months of the date of approval.

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Following the move, the LIC's paid-up share capital will increase from 632 crore shares to 1,264 crore shares. The monetary value of the post-issue capital will stand at approximately Rs. 12,649 crore.

The state-owned life insurer reported a 17 per cent jump in net profit at Rs 12,958 crore in the third quarter ended December 2025.

The country's biggest insurer, it earned a net profit of Rs 11,056 crore in the same quarter last year.

During the quarter, the net premium income of the insurer rose to Rs 1,25,613 crore from Rs 1,06,891 crore in the same period a year ago, the LIC said in a regulatory filing.

The total income also improved to Rs 2,33,984 crore in the latest December quarter compared to Rs 2,01,994 crore in the same period a year ago.

The LIC's stock ended 0.97 per cent lower at Rs 791.40 apiece on the NSE on Monday. This compares to a 0.03 per cent advance in the Nifty 50 index. The stock has fallen 7.43 per cent year-to-date, and 7.65 per cent in the last 12 months.

Meanwhile, the LIC has also announced that it will host an earnings call with analysts and investors on Thursday at 7 p.m. to discuss the financial results of the corporation for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026.