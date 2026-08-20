Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Business
  • /Economy
  • /LIC gets RBI nod to increase HDFC Bank stake to 9.99%; stocks trade higher

LIC gets RBI nod to increase HDFC Bank stake to 9.99%; stocks trade higher

In its regulatory filing, HDFC Bank said the RBI has approved LIC's application to acquire up to 9.99 per cent of the bank's paid-up share capital or voting rights.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 20, 2026, 12:08 PM IST|Updated: Aug 20, 2026, 12:08 PM IST
LIC gets RBI nod to increase HDFC Bank stake to 9.99%; stocks trade higher

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
LIC gets RBI nod to increase HDFC Bank stake to 9.99%; stocks trade higher
2
3
4
5