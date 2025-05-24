Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2905780https://zeenews.india.com/economy/lic-scripts-history-bags-guinness-world-record-for-most-life-insurance-policies-sold-in-24-hours-details-2905780.html
NewsBusinessEconomy
LIC

LIC Scripts History, Bags Guinness World Record For 'Most Life Insurance Policies Sold in 24 Hours'- Details

LIC Guinness World Record: LIC recently reported a 9.91% year-on-year increase in new business premium for April, outpacing the overall industry growth of 8.43% and the 6.09% rise recorded by private life insurers.  

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: May 24, 2025, 05:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

LIC Scripts History, Bags Guinness World Record For 'Most Life Insurance Policies Sold in 24 Hours'- Details File Photo

LIC Guinness World Record: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) announced on Saturday that it had scripted history by securing a Guinness World Records (GWR) title for the ‘most life insurance policies sold in 24 hours.’

On January 20 this year, an impressive 4,52,839 LIC agents collectively issued 5,88,107 life insurance policies across India. According to the LIC, this monumental effort established a new global benchmark for agent productivity in the life insurance industry within a 24-hour period 

The record attempt was the culmination of a thoughtful initiative by Siddhartha Mohanty, CEO and MD, LIC in the form of an appeal to every agent to complete at least one policy on “Mad Million Day” (January 20, 2025). Mohanty thanked all esteemed customers, agents and employees for making “Mad Million Day” historic as their incredible performance of procuring record number of policies on a single day has now been recognised globally.

“Team LIC is absolutely thrilled to receive this prestigious Guinness World Records title. It is a powerful validation of the relentless dedication, skill, and tireless work ethics of our agents. This achievement reflects our deep commitment towards our mission to provide vital financial protection to our customers and their families,” said the company.

LIC recently reported a 9.91% year-on-year increase in new business premium for April, outpacing the overall industry growth of 8.43% and the 6.09% rise recorded by private life insurers. According to data released by the Life Insurance Council, LIC collected Rs 13,610.63 crore in new business premiums last month, up from Rs 12,383.64 crore in April last year.

The total new business premium for the life insurance industry stood at ₹21,965.73 crore in April, reflecting an 8.43% increase from Rs 20,258.86 crore in the same month last year. Private life insurers contributed Rs 8,355.10 crore, marking a 6.09% rise compared to Rs 7,875.22 crore a year ago. (With IANS Inputs)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK