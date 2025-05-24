LIC Scripts History, Bags Guinness World Record For 'Most Life Insurance Policies Sold in 24 Hours'- Details

LIC Guinness World Record: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) announced on Saturday that it had scripted history by securing a Guinness World Records (GWR) title for the ‘most life insurance policies sold in 24 hours.’

On January 20 this year, an impressive 4,52,839 LIC agents collectively issued 5,88,107 life insurance policies across India. According to the LIC, this monumental effort established a new global benchmark for agent productivity in the life insurance industry within a 24-hour period

The record attempt was the culmination of a thoughtful initiative by Siddhartha Mohanty, CEO and MD, LIC in the form of an appeal to every agent to complete at least one policy on “Mad Million Day” (January 20, 2025). Mohanty thanked all esteemed customers, agents and employees for making “Mad Million Day” historic as their incredible performance of procuring record number of policies on a single day has now been recognised globally.

“Team LIC is absolutely thrilled to receive this prestigious Guinness World Records title. It is a powerful validation of the relentless dedication, skill, and tireless work ethics of our agents. This achievement reflects our deep commitment towards our mission to provide vital financial protection to our customers and their families,” said the company.

Life Insurance Corporation of India Achieves GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS. Most Life Insurance Policies Sold In 24 Hours.#LIC #LICInsurancePolicy #GuinnessWorldRecord pic.twitter.com/WRTwZ7UtLt — LIC India Forever (@LICIndiaForever) May 24, 2025

LIC recently reported a 9.91% year-on-year increase in new business premium for April, outpacing the overall industry growth of 8.43% and the 6.09% rise recorded by private life insurers. According to data released by the Life Insurance Council, LIC collected Rs 13,610.63 crore in new business premiums last month, up from Rs 12,383.64 crore in April last year.

The total new business premium for the life insurance industry stood at ₹21,965.73 crore in April, reflecting an 8.43% increase from Rs 20,258.86 crore in the same month last year. Private life insurers contributed Rs 8,355.10 crore, marking a 6.09% rise compared to Rs 7,875.22 crore a year ago. (With IANS Inputs)