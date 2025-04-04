LinkedIn Founder Sparks Debate, Says ‘Work-Life Balance Isn’t For Startups’

New Delhi: Co-founder of LinkedIn, Reid Hoffman is making headlines for his old comments about work culture at the company’s early stage. He revealed that employees were expected to have dinner with their families–then get back to work from home. The resurfaced remarks have sparked debate online and many questioned his views on work-life balance in startups.

LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman believes that work-life balance doesn’t fit into the startup world. Speaking to Stanford’s “How to Start a Startup” class back in 2014, he said, “If I ever hear a founder talking about, 'this is how I have a balanced life' they're not committed to winning.” Even with the rising focus on workplace wellness since the pandemic, Hoffman’s stance on the all-in startup mindset hasn’t changed.

“Work-life balance is not the start-up game,” Reid Hoffman said during his appearance on The Diary of a CEO podcast. Defending his view, the LinkedIn co-founder pushed back against critics, saying, “The people that think that's toxic don't understand the start-up game, and they're just wrong. The game is intense. And by the way, if you don't do that, eventually, you're out of a job.” Hoffman also highlighted the rewards of this demanding lifestyle, noting that around 100 early LinkedIn employees “don’t need to work anymore” thanks to the company’s success.