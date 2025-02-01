Budget 2025 Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present her eighth consecutive Union Budget on February 1, 2025, bringing her closer to the record of 10 budgets presented by former Prime Minister Morarji Desai, who holds the record for the most budgets presented across different terms. Sitharaman’s record-breaking streak is notable as she is the first woman to hold the position of full-time finance minister.

As the budget approaches, all eyes are on the key announcements that could impact the prices of various goods and services. The middle class is especially keen to see which items will become cheaper and which might become costlier.

In previous budgets, Finance Minister Sitharaman reduced customs duties on items like gold, silver, and platinum. There may be similar announcements this time to reduce the cost of consumer goods, especially tech products and eco-friendly options like electric vehicles and renewable energy items. These changes could help make some products more affordable.

On the other hand, some items may get more expensive. We could see higher taxes on luxury goods, alcohol, tobacco, and non-essential imports. There might also be increased duties on polluting vehicles as part of efforts to reduce environmental impact.

The budget will likely focus on boosting economic growth, domestic manufacturing, and job creation, while also addressing inflation. These changes could impact sectors like automobiles, electronics, and consumer goods.

Stay tuned With Zee News for live updates on Union Budget 2025.