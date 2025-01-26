Budget 2025 Live Expectations: Railway, GST, Tech, Real Estate, and Education Among Key Focus Areas

New Delhi: The Union Budget 2025 is set to be presented on February 1 will mark a significant moment as it is the second full budget under the Modi 3.0 government. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who will be delivering her eighth consecutive budget speech, is expected to address a wide range of issues.

Corporate India is hoping for tax reforms, reduced GST rates, and updates on regulations, while many are also looking for announcements related to capital expenditure. Amid the current economic climate, there’s also a lot of anticipation from taxpayers, particularly the middle class, who are hoping for some relief in the upcoming budget. The first part of the Parliament's Budget session is scheduled to run from January 31 to February 13, 2025. The second part will begin on March 10 and conclude on April 4, 2025.

This year, all 14 Union Budget documents, including the Annual Financial Statement, Demand for Grants, Finance Bill, and others required by the Constitution, will be accessible through the “Union Budget Mobile App.” This app offers easy access to the Budget documents for both Members of Parliament (MPs) and the public, providing a seamless digital experience. Available in both English and Hindi, it can be downloaded on Android and iOS devices, and can also be accessed through the Union Budget Web Portal (www.indiabudget.gov.in).

