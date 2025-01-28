Budget 2025 Expectations Live Updates: Allocate More Funds For Infra Sector
The Budget documents will be available on the Mobile App after the completion of the Budget Speech by the Finance Minister in Parliament on 1st February, 2025.
New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present the Union Budget 2025-26 in Parliament on 1 February 2025.
Mild cuts in personal Income Tax rates is expected to be announced in Budget 2025, believe analysts.
“We will watch for some sweeteners in personal tax rates, concessional corporate tax scheme for manufacturing hubs/FDIs, possibly higher import tariffs on China-sensitive products, while lowering custom duties on industrial intermediaries,” Emkay Global Financial Services states in its latest report
The upcoming Budget will come on the back of the government again overachieving its gross fiscal deficit target in FY25 at 4.7 per cent of the GDP vs 4.9 per cent in FY25 (RE) amid solid personal Income Tax revenue stream.
Budget Expectations Live Update: Give Clear Guidelines For Offsetting Gains Against VDA
Vedant, co-founder of UvolveX said, "The taxation of Virtual Digital Assets (VDAs) in India, introduced in the 2022 Budget, currently imposes a 30% tax on profits, with no deductions other than the cost of acquisition. Additionally, a 1% TDS is levied on transactions exceeding specific thresholds. While these measures have brought some regulatory clarity, ambiguity persists regarding the tax treatment of losses. Currently, losses from VDAs cannot be offset against gains from other income sources or even against gains from other VDAs. This lack of clarity disincentivizes participation and creates compliance challenges. The upcoming budget is expected to address this by providing clear guidelines on the offsetting of losses, enabling a fair and balanced framework for VDA taxation while fostering growth in this emerging sector.
Budget Expectations Live Update: Give Tax Rebate For EVs
Sandeep Aggarwal, Founder & CEO of Droom said, "We would like the budget to give a boost to the used vehicle market in the country; this includes tax rebates for EVs, simplified GST structure for automatic services etc. Such measures will enable a platform like Droom to provide more convenience & transparency, thus invoking deeper trust amongst the users and contribute in meaningful ways to India’s overall economic growth and development."
Budget Expectations Live Update: Simplify GST Rates
Balasubramanian A, Senior VP and Business Head at TeamLease said, "India's retail and e-commerce sectors would seek Budget 2025 to simplify GST rates, support digital adoption, and invest in logistics infrastructure."
Budget Expectations Live Update: Tax Rebate On Cleaner Technology
Rajesh Gupta, Founder & Director, Recyclekaro said, "The Union Budget 2025 is a pivotal opportunity to accelerate India’s renewable energy transition. We look forward to policies and tax rebates that promote innovation in clean energy technologies, enhance incentives for solar, wind, and energy storage solutions, and support the domestic manufacturing of green infrastructure. Simplifying regulatory frameworks and increasing investments in renewable energy R&D and grid integration can further solidify India’s position as a global renewable energy leader."
Budget Expectations Live Update: More Funds Sought For Infra Sector
Diwakar Rana, Fund Manager - PMS at Prudent Equity said, "Urban demand has been on a downward trend for five consecutive quarters, with middle and lower-income households cutting back on spending, even on essential items. High food inflation is also impacting consumers in rural and semi-urban regions. The upcoming Budget should prioritize reducing the tax burden on salaried individuals and MSMEs to encourage higher consumption and investment. The government has placed significant focus on the infrastructure sector, and we would like to see further allocations in this area. Railways, roads, highways, along with water desalination and sewage treatment plants, should remain key priorities in the budget."
Budget Expectations 2025 Live Updates: Access To Affordable Financing
Pavan Kumar, Founder and CEO, White Lotus Group said, "
Focusing on conscious housing and sustainable development incentives will encourage eco-friendly practices, ensuring India stays aligned with global sustainability standards. Additionally, simplifying the approval process through single-window systems and improving access to affordable financing will enhance project efficiency and ensure timely completions. Revisiting GST rates on under-construction properties would boost demand, particularly in the high-end and luxury segments."
