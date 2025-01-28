Budget 2025 Expectations Live Updates: Allocate More Funds For Infra Sector

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present the Union Budget 2025-26 in Parliament on 1 February 2025.

The Budget documents will be available on the Mobile App after the completion of the Budget Speech by the Finance Minister in Parliament on 1st February, 2025.

Mild cuts in personal Income Tax rates is expected to be announced in Budget 2025, believe analysts.

“We will watch for some sweeteners in personal tax rates, concessional corporate tax scheme for manufacturing hubs/FDIs, possibly higher import tariffs on China-sensitive products, while lowering custom duties on industrial intermediaries,” Emkay Global Financial Services states in its latest report

The upcoming Budget will come on the back of the government again overachieving its gross fiscal deficit target in FY25 at 4.7 per cent of the GDP vs 4.9 per cent in FY25 (RE) amid solid personal Income Tax revenue stream.

Stay Tuned With Zee News For Live Updates On Budget Expectations