New Delhi: The Union Budget is all set to be presented on February 1, with the customary halwa ceremony set to take place today. The Halwa ceremony, marking the final stage of the Budget preparation process for Union Budget 2025-26, will be held in North Block, later in the afternoon today , in the presence of Union Finance & Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Ministers of State.

A customary Halwa ceremony is performed every year before the “lock-in” process of Budget preparation begins. As part of the ceremony, the Finance Minister will take a tour of the Budget Press and reviewed the preparations besides extending her best wishes to the officials concerned.

Unlike previous years, all the 14 Union Budget documents, including the Annual Financial Statement (commonly known as Budget), Demand for Grants (DG), Finance Bill etc. as prescribed by the Constitution, will available on the “Union Budget Mobile App” for hassle-free access of Budget documents by Members of Parliament (MPs) and the general public using the simplest form of digital convenience. It is bilingual (English & Hindi) and will be available on both Android and iOS platforms. The App can also be downloaded from the Union Budget Web Portal (www.indiabudget.gov.in).

The Budget documents will be available on the Mobile App after the completion of the Budget Speech by the Finance Minister in Parliament on 1st February, 2024.

