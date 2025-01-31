Live Updates | Budget 2025: Will FM Nirmala Sitharaman Present People’s Budget This Time Around?

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will on Saturday (February 1, 2025) present the Union Budget 2025 for the upcoming fiscal year beginning April 1, 2025.

On Friday, shortly after President Droupadi Murmu's speech to both Houses of Parliament, FM Sitharaman introduced the Economic Survey for 2025–2026. According to the Economic Survey, India's GDP is expected to record GDP growth of 6.3-6.8 per cent in the financial year 2025-26 on the back of strong fundamentals, calibrated fiscal consolidation and stable private consumption .

Food inflation is likely to soften in Q4 FY25 with seasonal easing of vegetable prices and kharif harvest arrivals, said the Economic Survey.

Numerous experts are optimistic that in her February 1 Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will offer incentives and rationalized tax rates to spur growth without compromising fiscal responsibility.

Additionally, industry players anticipate that the first full budget of the Modi 3.0 government will include additional steps to speed up the expansion of infrastructure required to turn India into a developed country by 2047.

Moderation in consumption demand, slowing economic growth, and the Rupee's decline in value relative to the US dollar are some of the issues that the budget will need to address.

After leading the Indian economy through several challenging periods, like once-in-a-century epidemic, Sithraman is confronted with economic slowdown, moderate consumption, stalled private investment, and an unpredictable geopolitical environment.

