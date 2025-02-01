Budget 2025 Live: FM Sitharaman Announces Big Sops For Middle Class; India Inc Hails Budget 2025
Budget 2025 Live Updates: In addition to the tax relief, the Finance Minister also introduced reforms to simplify the Tax Deduction at Source (TDS) system.
Trending Photos
Budget 2025 Live Updates: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2025 on February 1, marking her eighth consecutive announcement of the annual financial plan. A key highlight of this year’s budget was the major relief provided to salaried individuals. Under the new tax regime, income up to Rs 12.75 lakh will be completely tax-free. This move is expected to ease the tax burden on the middle class, offering greater disposable income for millions of taxpayers.
In addition to the tax relief, the Finance Minister also introduced reforms to simplify the Tax Deduction at Source (TDS) system. The government plans to reduce the number of TDS rates and the thresholds for deduction, streamlining the process and making it more user-friendly. Other notable changes in the budget include reforms aimed at improving rent payments, facilitating easier remittances, enhancing higher education, and simplifying the sale of goods. There was also a focus on decriminalising certain offences to reduce unnecessary legal complications.
Stay Updates With Zee News For Live Updates
Budget Reactions Live Update| 'New Age Economy': Narendra Modi
On Union Budget 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says "A scheme of providing loan up to Rs 2 crore without guarantee has also been introduced for SC, ST and women of the country who want to become new entrepreneurs. In this budget, a big announcement has been made for Gig Workers keeping in mind the New Age Economy. For the first time, Gig Workers will be registered on the e-Shram portal and then they will get the benefit of health services."
Budget 2025 Live Update: Defence Sector Faces Impact from Reduced Budgetary Allocation
"With the government's decision to reduce budgetary allocation from ₹6.2 lakh crore to ₹4.9 lakh crore, companies reliant on government spending, such as Bharat Electronics Ltd. (BEL), Bharat Dynamics, Paras Defence, IdeaForge, Data Patterns, and Avantel, may face challenges. This cut could affect project funding, procurement, and the overall growth of the defence industry," says Divyam Mour, Research Analyst at Samco Securities.
Budget 2025 Live Update: Tax Reforms and Reliefs to Simplify Compliance and Boost Disposable Income
"Reforms like the rationalization of tax structures and the new Income Tax Bill, alongside personal income tax reliefs for the middle class, will simplify compliance and increase disposable income. Enhanced credit access for MSMEs and revised classification criteria will spur entrepreneurial growth and job creation", says Ajay Kejriwal, CEO, Choice Equity Broking.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.