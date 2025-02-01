Budget 2025 Live: FM Sitharaman Announces Big Sops For Middle Class; India Inc Hails Budget 2025

Budget 2025 Live Updates: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2025 on February 1, marking her eighth consecutive announcement of the annual financial plan. A key highlight of this year’s budget was the major relief provided to salaried individuals. Under the new tax regime, income up to Rs 12.75 lakh will be completely tax-free. This move is expected to ease the tax burden on the middle class, offering greater disposable income for millions of taxpayers.

In addition to the tax relief, the Finance Minister also introduced reforms to simplify the Tax Deduction at Source (TDS) system. The government plans to reduce the number of TDS rates and the thresholds for deduction, streamlining the process and making it more user-friendly. Other notable changes in the budget include reforms aimed at improving rent payments, facilitating easier remittances, enhancing higher education, and simplifying the sale of goods. There was also a focus on decriminalising certain offences to reduce unnecessary legal complications.

