Economic Survey 2026 Live Updates: FM Nirmala Sitharaman To Table Document In Parliament Shortly
Economic Survey 2026 Live Updates: Economic Survey, regarded as the official report card of the union government, gives a roadmap for the country's economy and spells the way forward.
New Delhi: Economic Survey 2026 Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to table the Economic Survey for 2025-26 in Parliament on Thursday. The survey will be presented a day after President Droupadi Murmu`s Address to both Houses of Parliament on Wednesday.
The Survey, tabled in Parliament by the FM ahead of the Union Budget, is being prepared by Chief Economic Adviser Anantha Nageswaran, the main architect of the document.
The survey, also regarded as the official report card of the union government, gives a roadmap for the country's economy and spells the way forward. The Economic Survey provides a summary of the annual economic development across the country during the financial year.
The annual survey analyses the trends in infrastructure, agricultural and industrial production, employment, prices, exports, imports, money supply, foreign exchange reserves and other factors having an impact on the Indian economy and the Budget.
The survey also puts out economic growth forecasts, provides justification and detailed reasons why it believes the economy will expand faster or decelerate. Sometimes, it also argues for some specific reform measures.
Union Budget for 2026 to be presented on February 1
The Budget documents will be available on the Mobile App after the completion of the Budget Speech by the Union Finance Minister in Parliament on February 1, 2025.
Economic Survey 2026 Live Updates: History of Economic Survey
The first economic survey reportedly came into existence in 1950-51, when it used to be a part of the budget documents. In the 1960s, it was separated from the Budget documents and presented day prior to the Union Budget. The most important feature which many will look out for is its central theme. Along with the sectoral chapters, the Survey document also adds new need-based chapters that need focus.
Economic Survey 2026 Live Updates: Significance of survey
