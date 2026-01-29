Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3011506https://zeenews.india.com/economy/live-updates/economic-survey-2026-live-updates-fm-nirmala-sitharaman-budget-2026-income-tax-expectations-latest-news-3011506.html
NewsBusinessEconomyEconomic Survey 2026 Live Updates: FM Nirmala Sitharaman To Table Document In Parliament Shortly
BUDGET 2026

Economic Survey 2026 Live Updates: FM Nirmala Sitharaman To Table Document In Parliament Shortly

Economic Survey 2026 Live Updates: Economic Survey, regarded as the official report card of the union government, gives a roadmap for the country's economy and spells the way forward. 

Written By Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jan 29, 2026, 09:47 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

LIVE Blog

New Delhi: Economic Survey 2026 Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to table the Economic Survey for 2025-26 in Parliament on Thursday. The survey will be presented a day after President Droupadi Murmu`s Address to both Houses of Parliament on Wednesday.

The Survey, tabled in Parliament by the FM ahead of the Union Budget, is being prepared by Chief Economic Adviser Anantha Nageswaran, the main architect of the document.

The survey, also regarded as the official report card of the union government, gives a roadmap for the country's economy and spells the way forward. The Economic Survey provides a summary of the annual economic development across the country during the financial year. 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The annual survey analyses the trends in infrastructure, agricultural and industrial production, employment, prices, exports, imports, money supply, foreign exchange reserves and other factors having an impact on the Indian economy and the Budget.

The survey also puts out economic growth forecasts, provides justification and detailed reasons why it believes the economy will expand faster or decelerate. Sometimes, it also argues for some specific reform measures.

29 January 2026
09:46 IST

Union Budget for 2026 to be presented on February 1

The Budget documents will be available on the Mobile App after the completion of the Budget Speech by the Union Finance Minister in Parliament on February 1, 2025.

 

09:46 IST

Economic Survey 2026 Live Updates: History of Economic Survey

The first economic survey reportedly came into existence in 1950-51, when it used to be a part of the budget documents. In the 1960s, it was separated from the Budget documents and presented day prior to the Union Budget. The most important feature which many will look out for is its central theme. Along with the sectoral chapters, the Survey document also adds new need-based chapters that need focus.

09:45 IST

Economic Survey 2026 Live Updates: Significance of survey

The survey also puts out economic growth forecasts, provides justification and detailed reasons why it believes the economy will expand faster or decelerate. Sometimes, it also argues for some specific reform measures.

09:44 IST

Economic Survey 2026 Live Updates: Significance of survey

The annual survey analyses the trends in infrastructure, agricultural and industrial production, employment, prices, exports, imports, money supply, foreign exchange reserves and other factors having an impact on the Indian economy and the Budget.

09:43 IST

Economic Survey 2026 Live Updates: Significance of survey

The survey, also regarded as the official report card of the union government, gives a roadmap for the country's economy and spells the way forward. The Economic Survey provides a summary of the annual economic development across the country during the financial year. 

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Reema Sharma

Business Editor

... Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

Ajit Pawar
Ajit Pawar plane crash: What happened; know airport's history | Top points
Healthy eating
Healthy Eating Meals That Support an Active Lifestyle
Ajit Pawar
Why private jets don't have parachutes? The Ajit Pawar crash explained
India Energy Week
PM Modi unveils USD 500 billion energy plan at India Energy Week 2026
Nazirabad
Nazirabad warehouse fire: 16 confirmed dead, DNA testing underway
Ajit Pawar
Former state Home Minister overcome with grief after Ajit Pawar’s death
Ajit Pawar Plane crash
Who is Parth Pawar? What you should know about Ajit Pawar's elder son
UGC guidelines
CJI Surya Kant-led Bench to hear pleas against new UGC regulations tomorrow
dmk mk stalin
SWOT analysis of Stalin's leadership: Can DMK leader save his fort | Analysis
china tibet
Machinery of truth control: How Beijing is trying to rewrite story of Tibet