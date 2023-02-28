Madhya Pradesh Budget 2023: Shivraj Govt To Present Paperless Budget Tomorrow
The Madhya Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will present a "paperless Budget" tomorrow (March 1). This would be the centrepiece of the session, which is likely to be the final because Assembly elections are scheduled for the end of the year. The Madhya Pradesh government would be submitting its annual budget electronically for the first time.
The Madhya Pradesh Assembly's budget session kicked off on Monday while Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel, addressing the session, reiterated the Shivraj Singh Chouhan administration's commitment to achieving the state's self-sufficiency in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision.
Ruckus during first day of MP Budget session
While everything was going on, former minister and Congress lawmaker from Indore Jitu Patwari and his partymate Kunal Choudhary arrived at the Assembly complex with a plough to show solidarity for the state's struggling farmers on the first day of the month-long Budget session
Madhya Pradesh Budget 2023-24 Live Updates: Leader of opposition against paperless budget
Govind Singh, the leader of the opposition and a prominent member of the Congress, however, informed reporters that he would be against the paperless budget presentation
