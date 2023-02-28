topStoriesenglish2578005
MADHYA PRADESH BUDGET

Madhya Pradesh Budget 2023: Shivraj Govt To Present Paperless Budget Tomorrow

The Madhya Pradesh Assembly's budget session kicked off on Monday while Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel, addressing the session.

Madhya Pradesh Budget 2023: Shivraj Govt To Present Paperless Budget Tomorrow
The Madhya Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will present a "paperless Budget" tomorrow (March 1). This would be the centrepiece of the session, which is likely to be the final because Assembly elections are scheduled for the end of the year. The Madhya Pradesh government would be submitting its annual budget electronically for the first time.

The Madhya Pradesh Assembly's budget session kicked off on Monday while Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel, addressing the session, reiterated the Shivraj Singh Chouhan administration's commitment to achieving the state's self-sufficiency in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision.

Stay Tuned For Live Updates on Madhya Pradesh Budget

28 February 2023
15:31 PM

LIVE Updates | Madhya Pradesh Budget 2023-24: Ruckus during first day of MP Budget session

While everything was going on, former minister and Congress lawmaker from Indore Jitu Patwari and his partymate Kunal Choudhary arrived at the Assembly complex with a plough to show solidarity for the state's struggling farmers on the first day of the month-long Budget session

15:30 PM

Madhya Pradesh Budget 2023-24 Live Updates: Leader of opposition against paperless budget 

Since many MLAs are unfamiliar with digital technologies, Govind Singh requested that the House supply copies of the budget papers.  

15:28 PM

Madhya Pradesh Budget 2023-24 Live Updates: Leader of opposition against paperless budget 

Govind Singh, the leader of the opposition and a prominent member of the Congress, however, informed reporters that he would be against the paperless budget presentation

15:28 PM

Madhya Pradesh Budget 2023-24 Live: MP's first electronic budget

The Madhya Pradesh government would be submitting its annual budget electronically for the first time

