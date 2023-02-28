Madhya Pradesh Budget 2023: Shivraj Govt To Present Paperless Budget Tomorrow

The Madhya Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will present a "paperless Budget" tomorrow (March 1). This would be the centrepiece of the session, which is likely to be the final because Assembly elections are scheduled for the end of the year. The Madhya Pradesh government would be submitting its annual budget electronically for the first time.

The Madhya Pradesh Assembly's budget session kicked off on Monday while Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel, addressing the session, reiterated the Shivraj Singh Chouhan administration's commitment to achieving the state's self-sufficiency in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision.

Stay Tuned For Live Updates on Madhya Pradesh Budget