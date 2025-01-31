Budget Session Parliament Live Updates: Economic Survey To Be Tabled Shortly

New Delhi: The Budget Session of Parliament will begin on Friday (January 31) with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman scheduled to table the Economic Survey after President Droupadi Murmu addresses the joint session of both Houses in the morning.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present the 8th straight Budget tomorrow. Sitharaman's budget for the fiscal year starting April 2023 is her eighth straight since 2019, one being a vote-on-account last year.

Union Budget 2025 Presentation Date And Time

FM Sitharaman will be presenting the Union Budget 2025 on February 1. As per the convention, the finance minister will begin her Budget speech at 11 am.

After taking charge of the Finance Ministry in the Modi Government in 2014, Jaitley presented five budgets in a row from 2014-15 to 2018-19. It was in 2017, that Jaitley departed from the colonial-era tradition of presenting Budget on the last working day of February to 1st of the month.

Piyush Goyal, who was holding the additional charge of the Ministry due to ill health of Jaitley, presented the interim budget or vote on account for 2019-20. After the 2019 general elections, in the Modi 2.0 Government, Sitharaman was given the Finance portfolio.

Stay Tuned With Zee News For Live Updates On Union Budget 2025