Budget Session Parliament Live Updates: Economic Survey To Be Tabled Shortly
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present the 8th straight Budget tomorrow. Sitharaman's budget for the fiscal year starting April 2023 is her eighth straight since 2019, one being a vote-on-account last year.
New Delhi: The Budget Session of Parliament will begin on Friday (January 31) with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman scheduled to table the Economic Survey after President Droupadi Murmu addresses the joint session of both Houses in the morning.
Union Budget 2025 Presentation Date And Time
FM Sitharaman will be presenting the Union Budget 2025 on February 1. As per the convention, the finance minister will begin her Budget speech at 11 am.
After taking charge of the Finance Ministry in the Modi Government in 2014, Jaitley presented five budgets in a row from 2014-15 to 2018-19. It was in 2017, that Jaitley departed from the colonial-era tradition of presenting Budget on the last working day of February to 1st of the month.
Piyush Goyal, who was holding the additional charge of the Ministry due to ill health of Jaitley, presented the interim budget or vote on account for 2019-20. After the 2019 general elections, in the Modi 2.0 Government, Sitharaman was given the Finance portfolio.
Live Updates | PM Modi Budget Session In Parliament: Sixteen Bills To Be Tabled
Sixteen Bills, including the Finance Bill 2025, amendments to the Waqf and Banking Regulations Act, and the merging of the Indian Railways and Indian Railways Board Acts, will be tabled in the Budget Session.
Live Updates | Economic Survey 2025: Survey kickstarts Budget Session
The presentation of the Economic Survey will kickstart the Budget Session of Parliament, which concludes on April 4. Parliament will have an inter-session break from February 14 and will resume on March 10.
Live Updates | PM Modi Budget Session in Parliament: Cabinet Meet Ahead Of Budget
As per conventions, ahead of the presentation of the budget, a Cabinet meeting headed by the Prime Minister is also held, during which Ministers are briefed about the Budget and Cabinet approval is taken
Live Updates | PM Modi Budget Session in Parliament: Prez Address At 11 am
President Murmu will address the joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha at 11 a.m. on Friday.
