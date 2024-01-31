LIVE Updates | Union Budget 2024: From Salaried Class To Businesses, What Could FM Sitharaman Offer?

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to announce the Budget 2024 on February 1 when she is expected to underline and give estimates for revenue, expenditure, financial performance. The FM's Budget speech is scheduled for 11am, during which she will announce the key financial details.

Sitharaman also holds the record of presenting 5 Budgets to her kitty, which is also her fifth straight Budget since 2019.

Given that the upcoming Budget will be an Interim Budget and not a full-fledged Budget, it is being highly anticipated that FM Sitharaman will not have big ticket announcements in her Kitty. A full term Budget will only be presented after the elections which are due in April this year, and after the formation of a new government.

However, there are expectations from several counters that the Finance Minister will raise the expenditure on welfare spending and work towards mitigating the fiscal deficit to 4.5% of the GDP by FY26.

Among other high-stake expectations from the Finance Minister is tax relief measures for the salaried class, pro-farmer and pro agriculture initiatives, giving boost to the rural sector, and at the same time maintain focus on capital expenditure (capex). In her last Budget in 2023, FM Sitharaman presented a Budget worth Rs 45,03,097 crore. Out of the total Budgetary expenditure that was presented, the revenue expenditure was estimated to be Rs 35,02,136 crore.

Meanwhile, a couple of days ago, the Ministry of Finance had released a report titled “The Indian Economy - A Review”. The Review consists of two chapters and takes stock of the state of the Indian economy and its journey in the last 10 years and offers a brief sketch of the outlook for the economy in the coming years.

In its chapter “2014-2024: Decade of transformative growth”, the Finance Ministry outlined the growth of Indian economy ever since Prime Minister Modi’s government assumed power in 2014 and highlighted several structural reform measures taken by the government that have strengthened the country's macroeconomic fundamentals. These reforms have led to India emerging as the fastest-growing economy among G20 economies, the report has said.

Zee News Will be tapping all the latest updates on Interim Budget 2024. Stay tuned with us for the full coverage on FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget Announcement.