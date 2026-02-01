Union Budget 2026 LIVE Updates: All eyes on FM Sitharaman as she presents 15th Budget of Modi govt today
Union Budget 2026 LIVE Updates: Industry and market leaders expect FM Sitharaman to balance growth priorities with fiscal discipline amid heightened global uncertainty in her Budget announcement today.
Union Budget 2026 LIVE Updates: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present the Union Budget 2026 today (Sunday 1 February 2026) for the upcoming fiscal year beginning 1st April 2026.
In her Budget announcement, the FM is expected to underline and give estimates for revenue, expenditure, financial performance. The FM's Budget speech is scheduled for 11am, during which she will announce the key financial details.
Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed FM Sitharaman for becoming the first woman holder of the post to present the Union Budget for the 9th consecutive time. Leaders, cutting across party lines have also backed him, stating that the milestone reflects the growing power and participation of women in India’s public life.
On Thursday, President Droupadi Murmu gave her conventional speech to both Houses of Parliament while FM Sitharaman introduced the Economic Survey for 2026 in Parliament on Friday.
Union Budget 2026 LIVE Updates: Markets to hold live trading session
India’s stock exchanges will hold a regular live trading session on the Union Budget 2026-27 on February 1, despite being a Sunday
Union Budget 2026 LIVE Updates: Emphasis on defence, infra likely
Economists expect that this year, the emphasis will be on defence, infrastructure, capex, power, and higher growth in affordable housing, apart from balancing social welfare with fiscal prudence
