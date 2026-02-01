Union Budget 2026 LIVE Updates: All eyes on FM Sitharaman as she presents 15th Budget of Modi govt today

Union Budget 2026 LIVE Updates: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present the Union Budget 2026 today (Sunday 1 February 2026) for the upcoming fiscal year beginning 1st April 2026.

In her Budget announcement, the FM is expected to underline and give estimates for revenue, expenditure, financial performance. The FM's Budget speech is scheduled for 11am, during which she will announce the key financial details.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed FM Sitharaman for becoming the first woman holder of the post to present the Union Budget for the 9th consecutive time. Leaders, cutting across party lines have also backed him, stating that the milestone reflects the growing power and participation of women in India’s public life.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

On Thursday, President Droupadi Murmu gave her conventional speech to both Houses of Parliament while FM Sitharaman introduced the Economic Survey for 2026 in Parliament on Friday.

Zee News Will be tapping all the latest updates on Budget 2026. Stay tuned with us for the full coverage on FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget Announcement.