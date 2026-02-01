Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3012402https://zeenews.india.com/economy/live-updates/union-budget-2026-27-live-updates-nirmala-sitharaman-speech-on-february-1-2026-income-tax-agriculture-infra-education-sectors-3012402.html
NewsBusinessEconomyUnion Budget 2026 LIVE Updates: All eyes on FM Sitharaman as she presents 15th Budget of Modi govt today
BUDGET 2026

Union Budget 2026 LIVE Updates: All eyes on FM Sitharaman as she presents 15th Budget of Modi govt today

Union Budget 2026 LIVE Updates: Industry and market leaders expect FM Sitharaman to balance growth priorities with fiscal discipline amid heightened global uncertainty in her Budget announcement today.

 

Written By Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Feb 01, 2026, 04:21 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

LIVE Blog

Union Budget 2026 LIVE Updates: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present the Union Budget 2026 today (Sunday 1 February 2026) for the upcoming fiscal year beginning 1st April 2026.

In her Budget announcement, the FM is expected to underline and give estimates for revenue, expenditure, financial performance. The FM's Budget speech is scheduled for 11am, during which she will announce the key financial details.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed FM Sitharaman for becoming the first woman holder of the post to present the Union Budget for the 9th consecutive time. Leaders, cutting across party lines have also backed him, stating that the milestone reflects the growing power and participation of women in India’s public life.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

On Thursday, President Droupadi Murmu gave her conventional speech to both Houses of Parliament while FM Sitharaman introduced the Economic Survey for 2026 in Parliament on Friday.

Zee News Will be tapping all the latest updates on Budget 2026. Stay tuned with us for the full coverage on FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget Announcement.

01 February 2026
04:21 IST

Union Budget 2026 LIVE Updates: Markets to hold live trading session

India’s stock exchanges will hold a regular live trading session on the Union Budget 2026-27 on February 1, despite being a Sunday

04:20 IST

Union Budget 2026 LIVE Updates: Emphasis on defence, infra likely

Economists expect that this year, the emphasis will be on defence, infrastructure, capex, power, and higher growth in affordable housing, apart from balancing social welfare with fiscal prudence

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Reema Sharma

Business Editor

... Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Exclusive
DNA Decodes: What the Govt may offer in Budget 2026
India-Russia defence deal
India-Russia Su-57 license production talks reach tech milestone
Banaskantha
Gujarat rabies horror: Man hospitalised after 'barking' and attacking family
bihar murder news
Three arrested hours after teen’s killing​ in Bihar
India-Arab
'Middle East landscape impacts us all’: EAM S Jaishankar
bhagwant mann punjab cm
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann: South Korea's vertical farming tech useful for Punjab
Operation Herof
Operation Herof 2.0: Baloch rebels seize banks and overrun police stations
green living
Eco-Friendly Shampoos For Green Living
Epstein File Release
‘Trashy ruminations’: MEA dismisses PM Modi's mention in Epstein files
Great Nicobar Island
Great Nicobar project: India's strategic leap or ecological gamble?