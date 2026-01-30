Union Budget 2026 expectations Live updates: E-commerce industry seeks GST simplification
New Delhi: As Union Budget 2026 approaches, India’s middle class is once again pinning its hopes on income tax relief. With Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman set to present the Budget on February 1, taxpayers are watching closely to see whether this year brings further benefits especially after last year’s big-ticket changes under the new tax regime.
Budget 2025 made income up to Rs 12 lakh tax-free, raised the standard deduction to Rs 75,000 and increased the Section 87A rebate to Rs 60,000, significantly easing the burden for those who shifted to the new system. However, individuals who continued under the old tax regime saw no changes in slabs or deductions, leaving many wondering if Budget 2026 will finally address that gap.
Budget 2026 expectations live: E-commerce industry seeks GST simplification, faster input-credit settlements
Ms. Somdutta Singh, Serial Entrepreneur, Founder and CEO, Assiduus Global, said, “As we head into the Union Budget 2026, I see this as a real opportunity to fix some of the everyday execution issues that e-commerce and digital trade businesses deal with. E-commerce has become a key driver for exports, MSME growth, and cross-border brands from India, but many companies still spend more time navigating complexity than actually scaling. One of the biggest asks from this Budget is clearer and simpler GST structures, especially for marketplace-led and cross-border models. Today, delayed input-credit settlements and overlapping compliance requirements often put unnecessary pressure on cash flows."
