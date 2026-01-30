Union Budget 2026 expectations Live updates: E-commerce industry seeks GST simplification

New Delhi: As Union Budget 2026 approaches, India’s middle class is once again pinning its hopes on income tax relief. With Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman set to present the Budget on February 1, taxpayers are watching closely to see whether this year brings further benefits especially after last year’s big-ticket changes under the new tax regime.

Budget 2025 made income up to Rs 12 lakh tax-free, raised the standard deduction to Rs 75,000 and increased the Section 87A rebate to Rs 60,000, significantly easing the burden for those who shifted to the new system. However, individuals who continued under the old tax regime saw no changes in slabs or deductions, leaving many wondering if Budget 2026 will finally address that gap.

