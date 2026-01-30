Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3011952https://zeenews.india.com/economy/live-updates/union-budget-2026-expectations-live-updates-e-commerce-industry-seeks-gst-simplification-3011952.html
NewsBusinessEconomyUnion Budget 2026 expectations Live updates: E-commerce industry seeks GST simplification
BUDGET 2026

Union Budget 2026 expectations Live updates: E-commerce industry seeks GST simplification

Budget 2025 made income up to Rs 12 lakh tax-free, raised the standard deduction to Rs 75,000 and increased the Section 87A rebate to Rs 60,000, significantly easing the burden for those who shifted to the new system. 

Written By Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Jan 30, 2026, 02:27 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Image credit: File Photo
LIVE Blog

New Delhi: As Union Budget 2026 approaches, India’s middle class is once again pinning its hopes on income tax relief. With Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman set to present the Budget on February 1, taxpayers are watching closely to see whether this year brings further benefits especially after last year’s big-ticket changes under the new tax regime.

Budget 2025 made income up to Rs 12 lakh tax-free, raised the standard deduction to Rs 75,000 and increased the Section 87A rebate to Rs 60,000, significantly easing the burden for those who shifted to the new system. However, individuals who continued under the old tax regime saw no changes in slabs or deductions, leaving many wondering if Budget 2026 will finally address that gap.

Stay tuned with Zee News for live updates on Budget 2026

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

 

30 January 2026
14:26 IST

Budget 2026 expectations live: E-commerce industry seeks GST simplification, faster input-credit settlements

Ms. Somdutta Singh, Serial Entrepreneur, Founder and CEO, Assiduus Global, said, “As we head into the Union Budget 2026, I see this as a real opportunity to fix some of the everyday execution issues that e-commerce and digital trade businesses deal with. E-commerce has become a key driver for exports, MSME growth, and cross-border brands from India, but many companies still spend more time navigating complexity than actually scaling. One of the biggest asks from this Budget is clearer and simpler GST structures, especially for marketplace-led and cross-border models. Today, delayed input-credit settlements and overlapping compliance requirements often put unnecessary pressure on cash flows."

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Anupama Jha

Sub-Editor - Web Desk

... Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

Pakistan 5G Rollout
Pakistan gears up for 5G: How prepared is the country compared to India?
Iran-US tensions
Doval’s envoy in Tehran amid rising Iran–US war fears
Republic Day 2026
Operation Sindoor, A.R. Rahman's 'Jai Ho' energize Beating Retreat
US Venezuela crisis
Trump orders reopening of Venezuela airspace; Americans to visit very shortly
Russia-Ukraine
Russia invites Ukraine’s Zelensky to Moscow for direct peace talks
India-Canada
India boosts fertiliser imports from Canada as economic ties deepen
India-Canada
India to step up fertiliser imports from Canada amid growing economic ties
IRGC
EU labels Iran's IRGC terrorist group: What to know about Revolutionary Guard
Punjab
Punjab govt to establish Sri Guru Ravidass Bani Adhayyan Centre near Jalandhar
US-China
US choking China? From Trump's policies to Beijing's internal rifts| Explained