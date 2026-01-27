Union Budget 2026 expectations LIVE updates: Plethora of reforms needed in Insurance, Pensions sector
While this will be India’s 88th Budget since Independence, Union Budget 2026–27 marks Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's ninth straight Budget in office.
New Delhi: With just 5 more days to go, the countdown for the Union Budget 2026, to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, has begun. FM will present in Parliament on Sunday (February 1).
Ahead of the budget, the Economic Survey 2026 will be presented by Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran on January 29, 2026. The Economic Survey will be tabled at 11 am before Parliament during the Budget session.
Investors, taxpayers and salaried individuals will watch closely for announcements related to taxes, government spending, infrastructure projects, and measures to boost economic growth.
