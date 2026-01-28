Advertisement
NewsBusinessEconomyUnion Budget 2026 expectations LIVE updates: President Droupadi Murmu to address joint sitting of both Houses
BUDGET 2026

Union Budget 2026 expectations LIVE updates: President Droupadi Murmu to address joint sitting of both Houses

Written By Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jan 28, 2026, 09:39 AM IST
New Delhi: The Budget Session of Parliament will kickstart on Wednesday with President Droupadi Murmu addressing the joint sitting of both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha

The first part of the session will mainly be devoted to the financial business relating to the Union Budget for 2026-27 and discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address.

Essential legislative and other business is expected to be taken up mainly during the second part of the Session.

The session will span 30 sittings over 65 days, concluding on April 2. The two Houses will adjourn for a recess on February 13 and reconvene on March 9 to enable the Standing Committees to examine the Demands for Grants of various ministries and departments.

Meanwhile, the Economic Survey of India will be presented on January 29, followed by the Union Budget 2026-27, to be presented on February 1.

The Economic Survey document, prepared by the Economic Division of the Department of Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Finance and formulated under the supervision of the chief economic adviser, provides insights into the state of the economy and various indicators for 2025-26 (April-March), as well as an outlook for the next fiscal.

The government will push its legislative agenda during the session, including bills pending in the two Houses.

