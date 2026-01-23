Union Budget 2026 Expectations Live Updates: Promote Transition From Traditional Construction To Modern Dry Technologies

Union Budget 2026 Live Updates: The Union Budget 2026–27 will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday, February 1, 2026, at 11:00 AM in Parliament. This will be her ninth consecutive Budget speech and a rare Sunday presentation. As a full-fledged Budget (not an interim one), it is expected to lay the groundwork for meaningful policy reforms.

The Budget comes at a time of global uncertainty, including concerns over potential US tariff actions under President Donald Trump. Against this backdrop, expectations are high for measures that strengthen domestic manufacturing, reduce import dependence, and protect the economy through a more inward-focused growth strategy.