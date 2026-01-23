Advertisement
NewsBusinessEconomyUnion Budget 2026 Expectations Live Updates: Promote Transition From Traditional Construction To Modern Dry Technologies
UNION BUDGET 2026

Union Budget 2026 Expectations Live Updates: Promote Transition From Traditional Construction To Modern Dry Technologies

Union Budget 2026 Live Updates: The Union Budget 2026-27 is set to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday, February 1, 2026, at 11:00 AM in Parliament, marking her ninth consecutive budget speech and a rare Sunday presentation.

Written By Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Jan 23, 2026, 01:54 PM IST
LIVE Blog

Union Budget 2026 Live Updates: The Union Budget 2026–27 will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday, February 1, 2026, at 11:00 AM in Parliament. This will be her ninth consecutive Budget speech and a rare Sunday presentation. As a full-fledged Budget (not an interim one), it is expected to lay the groundwork for meaningful policy reforms.

The Budget comes at a time of global uncertainty, including concerns over potential US tariff actions under President Donald Trump. Against this backdrop, expectations are high for measures that strengthen domestic manufacturing, reduce import dependence, and protect the economy through a more inward-focused growth strategy.

23 January 2026
13:51 IST

Budget 2026 Expectations Live: Dry Construction, Circularity Key to Net-Zero Built Environment

Mr. Sumit Bidani, CEO, Knauf India said, “"While the continued focus on infrastructure is welcome, the Union Budget 2026 must now look beyond 'what' we build to 'how' we build. To meet India’s urban housing and commercial demands, we need to transition from labor-heavy, resource-intensive traditional methods to modern, dry-construction technologies. We expect the government to incentivize circularity in construction - specifically rewarding the use of recyclable materials like gypsum that minimize waste and reduce the 'embodied carbon' of our cities."

