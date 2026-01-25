Advertisement
Union Budget 2026 expectations live updates: Real estate eyes strong, organised growth in 2026
UNION BUDGET 2026

Union Budget 2026 expectations live updates: Real estate eyes strong, organised growth in 2026

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2026-27 in Parliament at 11:00 AM on Sunday, February 1, 2026. This will be her ninth consecutive Budget and an unusual Sunday presentation.

Last Updated: Jan 25, 2026, 01:35 PM IST
File Photo
LIVE Blog

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2026-27 on February 1, 2026, marking her ninth consecutive Budget and the third full Budget of the Narendra Modi-led NDA 3.0 government. The Budget will be tabled on a Sunday, which is relatively uncommon in recent years.

The Economic Survey 2026-27 will be presented in both Houses of Parliament on January 29 by Chief Economic Adviser V. Anantha Nageswaran, a day ahead of the Budget presentation.

Stay tuned to Zee News for live updates.

25 January 2026
13:28 IST

Budget 2026 Expectations Live Updates: Realty Sector Eyes Sustainable, ESG-Led Growth

Mr. Pawan Sharma, Managing Director, TRG Group, said, "The Indian real estate industry is expected to show sustainable and organized growth in 2026 because of a mix of end-user demand, institutional investment, and government initiatives. The residential segment is also expected to witness a rise in attraction towards the premium and luxury segments, and Tier II and Tier III cities will prosper because of proper infrastructure, connectivity, and accessibility. High-quality and fully ESG-compliant projects will experience substantial demand because of the growing importance and consciousness of the industry and real estate players towards higher standards of sustainability and sustainable practices."

