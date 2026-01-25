Union Budget 2026 expectations live updates: Real estate eyes strong, organised growth in 2026

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2026-27 on February 1, 2026, marking her ninth consecutive Budget and the third full Budget of the Narendra Modi-led NDA 3.0 government. The Budget will be tabled on a Sunday, which is relatively uncommon in recent years.

The Economic Survey 2026-27 will be presented in both Houses of Parliament on January 29 by Chief Economic Adviser V. Anantha Nageswaran, a day ahead of the Budget presentation.

Stay tuned to Zee News for live updates.