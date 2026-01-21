Union Budget 2026 On February 1 LIVE UPDATES: Industry Leaders Expect Significant Scale Up In Public Spending
This will be Sitharaman’s ninth budget presentation, just one count behind former finance minister Morarji Desai who holds the record of presenting 10 Budgets.
Trending Photos
New Delhi: Setting the trend for the first time, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present the Union Budget in Parliament on Sunday, February 1.
The Budget session of Parliament begins on January 28. President Droupadi Murmu will address the joint session of Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha members assembled in the Lok Sabha chamber.
The first part of the session will conclude on February 13 and reconvene on March 9, allowing time for scrutiny of Budget proposals by parliamentary committees.
Sitharaman is likely to present the Economic Survey in both the Houses of Parliament after the president Murmu’s address.
This will be Sitharaman’s ninth budget presentation, just one count behind former finance minister Morarji Desai who holds the record of presenting 10 Budgets.
In past precedence, Budget date was February 28 of each year. The presentation of General Budget on February 1, designated as the Budget Day by the government, was advanced to current date in 2017.
Industry leaders have high expectations from the forthcoming Union Budget 2026-27, seeking the finance minister to significantly scale up in public spending across various sectors. Here's what India Inc is expecting.
Stay Tuned For UNION BUDGET 2026 Live Updates On Zee News.
Budget 2026 Expectations Live: Focus On Structural Reforms
PL Capital’s ‘India Strategy Report’ showed there's limited room for major tax concessions following last year’s significant increase in tax slabs and GST rate cuts
Budget 2026 Expectations Live: NSE, BSE Pre-Open Time
As per the NSE circular, the pre-open market will start at 9 am and end at 9.08 am, and the normal market will function between 9.15 am and 3.30 pm.
Budget 2026 Expectations Live: NSE, BSE Circular For Budget
In a circular issued to investors, the NSE said it will be conducting a live trading session on February 1 as per the standard timings "on account of the presentation of the Union Budget".
Budget 2026 Expectations Live: Market To Conduct Live Trading On Feb 1
Leading stock bourses NSE and BSE on Friday said they will conduct live trading on Sunday, February 1, when Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.