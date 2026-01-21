Union Budget 2026 On February 1 LIVE UPDATES: Industry Leaders Expect Significant Scale Up In Public Spending

New Delhi: Setting the trend for the first time, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present the Union Budget in Parliament on Sunday, February 1.

The Budget session of Parliament begins on January 28. President Droupadi Murmu will address the joint session of Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha members assembled in the Lok Sabha chamber.

The first part of the session will conclude on February 13 and reconvene on March 9, allowing time for scrutiny of Budget proposals by parliamentary committees.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Sitharaman is likely to present the Economic Survey in both the Houses of Parliament after the president Murmu’s address.

This will be Sitharaman’s ninth budget presentation, just one count behind former finance minister Morarji Desai who holds the record of presenting 10 Budgets.

In past precedence, Budget date was February 28 of each year. The presentation of General Budget on February 1, designated as the Budget Day by the government, was advanced to current date in 2017.

Industry leaders have high expectations from the forthcoming Union Budget 2026-27, seeking the finance minister to significantly scale up in public spending across various sectors. Here's what India Inc is expecting.

Stay Tuned For UNION BUDGET 2026 Live Updates On Zee News.