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Lok Sabha approves Appropriation Bill amid Opposition din

Amid the chaos, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced the Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill in the House for consideration.

Published: Aug 04, 2026, 05:16 PM IST|Updated: Aug 04, 2026, 05:16 PM IST
Lok Sabha approves Appropriation Bill amid Opposition din

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