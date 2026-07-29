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  • /Lower trading volumes could hit revenue: NSE in Rs 30,000 crore IPO papers

Lower trading volumes could hit revenue: NSE in Rs 30,000 crore IPO papers

The exchange said any inability to sustain or increase trading activity could adversely affect its market share, revenue, financial performance and future growth prospects.

Published: Jul 29, 2026, 03:41 PM IST|Updated: Jul 29, 2026, 03:41 PM IST
Lower trading volumes could hit revenue: NSE in Rs 30,000 crore IPO papers

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