New Delhi: India's Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation eased at 13-month's low to 0.85% for the month of April 2025 as compared to the same period last year, official data have shown.

"The annual rate of inflation based on all India Wholesale Price Index (WPI) number is 0.85% (provisional) for the month of April, 2025 (over April, 2024). Positive rate of inflation in April, 2025 is primarily due to increase in prices of manufacture of food products, other manufacturing, chemicals and chemical products, manufacture of other transport equipment and manufacture of machinery and equipment etc," Ministry of Commerce & Industry release said.

The index for Primary Articles decreased by 0.11% to 184.4 (provisional) in April, 2025 from 184.6 (provisional) for the month of March, 2025. Price of crude petroleum & natural gas (-5.31%) and non-food articles (-1.78%) decreased in April, 2025 as compared to March, 2025. The price of minerals (7.81%) and food articles (0.36%) increased in April, 2025 as compared to March, 2025.

The index for Fuel & Power decreased by 2.82% to 148.1 (provisional) in April, 2025 from 152.4 (provisional) for the month of March, 2025. Price of mineral oils (-3.95%) and electricity (-1.38%) decreased in April, 2025 as compared to March, 2025. The price of coal (0.22%) increased in April, 2025 as compared to March, 2025.

The index for Manufactured Products increased by 0.35% to 144.9 (Provisional) in April, 2025 from 144.4 (Provisional) for the month of March, 2025. Out of the 22 NIC two-digit groups for manufactured products, 16 groups witnessed an increase in prices, 5 groups witnessed a decrease in prices and 1 group witnessed no change in prices. Some of the important groups that showed month-over-month increase in prices were manufacture of basic metals; chemicals and chemical products; fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment; machinery and equipment and other manufacturing etc. Some of the groups that witnessed a decrease in prices were manufacture of textiles; pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products; paper and paper products; wearing apparel and printing and reproduction of recorded media etc in April, 2025 as compared to March, 2025.