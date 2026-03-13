LPG crisis hits corporate India: Infosys, HCLTech, Cognizant take THESE steps

New Delhi: The LPG supply disruption linked to the escalating conflict in West Asia has started affecting daily life in India, creating concerns among households as well as businesses. Reports of supply constraints have triggered panic bookings of cooking gas cylinders with long queues being seen at several distribution centres.

The impact is now being felt beyond homes, as corporate offices are also adjusting to the situation. Companies such as Infosys, HCLTech, Wells Fargo, and Cognizant have begun taking precautionary steps ranging from changes in cafeteria operations to work-from-home options and alternative food arrangements to ensure that employees face minimal disruption during the ongoing LPG crunch.

Infosys: Cafeteria services scaled down

India’s second-largest software exporter, Infosys, has informed employees across its campuses in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Pune about temporary disruptions in food court services due to a shortage of commercial LPG cylinders. In an internal email sent on March 11, the company said it was dealing with an “impending situation” related to LPG availability and would implement operational adjustments from March 12.

As part of these changes, certain food items are being limited and live cooking counters have been temporarily suspended. Popular counters serving freshly prepared dishes such as dosas and omelettes are among those affected as these require high gas flame cooking.

HCLTech: Work-from-home option for employees

The LPG shortage has also affected corporate offices. HCLTech allowed employees at its Chennai office to work from home on March 12 and 13 after cafeteria vendors struggled to operate due to the lack of commercial LPG cylinders. According to reports, several vendors could not continue normal kitchen operations, prompting the company to provide a temporary remote work option. The development highlights how the LPG crunch is now affecting not just restaurants but also workplace facilities.

Wells Fargo: Encouraging remote work to save fuel

At Wells Fargo, Chandrasekar Cuttackam, Vice President at the company, suggested that organisations should consider enabling work-from-home wherever possible. In a LinkedIn post, he said reducing daily commutes could help save fuel during the crisis. Thousands of employees travel long distances every day, and cutting down this travel could free up fuel for more critical services such as healthcare, logistics, emergency response, and public transport. He described remote work during the crisis as an act of corporate social responsibility.

Cognizant: Bring Your Own Food initiative

Cognizant has also issued an advisory encouraging employees to follow a “Bring Your Own Food” (BYOF) approach wherever feasible. The move aims to reduce reliance on office cafeterias as the company monitors potential supply disruptions linked to the ongoing West Asia crisis. Cognizant is also exploring alternate food vendors that rely on induction or solar-based cooking rather than LPG.