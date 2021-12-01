हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
LPG

LPG cylinder prices December 1, 2021: Big blow to LPG customers, gas becomes costlier by Rs 100, check out how much you need to pay for a cylinder

However, the respite is that there is no increase in domestic LPG cylinders by the petroleum companies.

New Delhi: LPG prices for commercial cylinders were on Wednesday increased by Rs 103.50. The price rise will be effective from today onwards. 

Commercial cylinders of the 19 kg in Delhi will cost Rs 2,104 from today onwards which was costing Rs 2000.50 earlier. The price of commercial gas cylinder in Kolkata increased by Rs 101 to Rs 2,174.5. Earlier its price was Rs 2073.5. The commercial gas price in Mumbai has gone up to Rs 2,051. Earlier the price was Rs 1,950. There has been an increase of Rs 101 here. At the same time, the price of 19 kg commercial gas cylinder in Chennai has gone up to Rs 2,234.50. Earlier the price was Rs 2,133.

However, the respite is that there is no increase in domestic LPG cylinders by the petroleum companies. The price of a non-subsidized 14.2 kg domestic cylinder in Delhi will be Rs 899.50 per bottle, while the new rate of 5kg domestic cylinder stands at Rs 502.

How to Check LPG prices

To check the price of LPG cylinder, you have to go to the website of the oil marketing company where they issue new rates every month. You can check the price of gas cylinders of your city on the link https://iocl.com/Products/IndaneGas.aspx.

