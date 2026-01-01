LPG Cylinder Prices Increased By Rs 111 From Today, 1 January 2026: Check LPG Prices In Your City

New Delhi: Commercial LPG gas cylinder price: Oil marketing companies (OMCs) have increased the price of commercial LPG gas by Rs 111. The latest LPG rates are effective from today, 1 January 2025.

Following the revision, a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi will now be available at Rs 1691.50.

Here Is How Much You Need To Pay For Per Bottle Of 19 Kg Commercial LPG Cylinder From 1 January 2026 In Metros

Metros LPG Prices Delhi Rs 1691.50 Mumbai Rs 1642.50 Kolkata Rs 1795 Chennai Rs 1849.50

How Much Do You Have To Pay For LPG In Your City?

You can also click Indane official website to check rates of LPG Cylinders in various cities.

Domestic cooking gas prices vary from state to state due to local taxes, and the last revision in domestic cylinder prices occurred on March 2024. It is important to note that monthly revisions for both commercial and domestic LPG cylinders typically occur on the first day of each month.