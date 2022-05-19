New Delhi: The prices of both domestic and commercial LPG cylinders have been hiked in the country on Thursday (May 19). This is for the second time in a month when the prices of the cooking gas has been increased. Rates of 14 kg domestic cylinder has been hiked by Rs 3.50 while that of a 19 Kg commercial LPG has been increased by Rs 8 per cylinder.

With this, 14Kg domestic cylinder will cost Rs 1003 in Delhi and Mumbai. It will be priced at Rs 1029 in Kolkata and Rs 1018.5 in Chennai from today.

While the 19 kg commercial cooking gas will now cost Rs 2354 in Delhi, Rs 2454 in Kolkata, Rs 2306 in Mumbai and Rs 2507 in Chennai.

Earlier this month, the prices of commercial LPG cylinders were increased by Rs 50. With the latest revision on May 7, domestic LPG cylinders retailed at Rs 999.50 in Delhi. On May 1, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder was increased by Rs 102.50, to Rs 2355.50, up from Rs 2253 before. Also, the price of a 5-kg LPG commercial cylinder was increased to Rs 655.