LPG cylinder prices November 1, 2021: LPG gas becomes costlier by Rs 266, check out how much you need to pay for a cylinder

New Delhi: LPG prices for commercial cylinders were on Monday increased by Rs 266. The price rise will be effective from today onwards.

Commercial cylinders of the 19 kg in Delhi will cost Rs 2000.50 from today onwards which was costing Rs 1734 earlier. The respite however is that there is no increase in domestic LPG cylinders by the petroleum companies.

Commercial cylinders of the 19 kg in Mumbai will cost Rs Rs 1,950 as against its previous price of Rs 1,683. While in in Kolkata and Chennai, a 19-kg commercial cylinder will now costs Rs 2,073.50 and Rs 2,133 respectively.

Earlier on October 6, petroleum companies hiked the price of domestic Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders by Rs 15. The price of a non-subsidized 14.2 kg domestic cylinder in Delhi costs Rs 899.50 per bottle, while the new rate of 5kg domestic cylinder stands at Rs 502.

