LPG Cylinder Prices Reduced From 1 July 2025 -- Check How Much You Need To Pay For LPG In Your City

New Delhi: Bringing the much needed relief to the common man, Oil marketing companies have revised the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders effective from 1 July 2025.

The rate of a 19 kg commercial LPG gas cylinder has been reduced by Rs Rs 58.5 effective today. In Delhi, the retail sale price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder is Rs 1,665 from today.

Here Is How Much You Need To Pay For Per Bottle Of 19 Kg Commercial LPG Cylinder From 1 May 2025 In Metros

Metros Prices Delhi Rs 1,665 Mumbai Rs 1,616.5 Kolkata Rs 1,769 Chennai Rs 1,823.5

However, the prices of domestic LPG cylinders will remain unchanged.

How Much Do You Have To Pay For LPG In Your City?

You can also click Indane official website to check rates of LPG Cylinders in various cities.

Domestic cooking gas prices vary from state to state due to local taxes, and the last revision in domestic cylinder prices occurred on March 1 last year. It is important to note that monthly revisions for both commercial and domestic LPG cylinders typically occur on the first day of each month.