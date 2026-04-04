LPG cylinder prices today: Rates stay stable but black market prices surge up to Rs 3,000

New Delhi: As of April 4, LPG cylinder prices across India have remained unchanged, offering temporary relief to households. In Delhi, the price of a standard 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder continues to be around Rs 913, while other metro cities are seeing similar pricing levels.

In Mumbai, the price is about Rs 912.50, in Kolkata it is approximately Rs 929, and in Chennai it stands near Rs 918.50. These small differences in rates are mainly due to local taxes and transportation costs, but overall, prices remain largely consistent across the country.

No Immediate Relief Despite Stable Prices

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

While there has been no fresh price hike recently, it does not necessarily mean relief for consumers. Over the past year, LPG prices have steadily increased. Domestic cylinders are now roughly Rs 50–Rs 60 more expensive compared to last year. A significant portion of this increase came during price revisions earlier in 2026.

For many middle-class and lower-income households, cooking gas continues to take up a noticeable share of monthly expenses. Even without new hikes, the existing prices are still considered high by many consumers.

Black Market Sales Becoming A Major Concern

One of the biggest issues emerging now is the rise of black market LPG sales. In several areas, especially where supply disruptions are being reported, consumers are struggling to get cylinders on time through official channels.

As a result, some people are turning to illegal sellers who are charging extremely high prices. Reports suggest that LPG cylinders are being sold for as much as Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,000 per cylinder in the black market. This is significantly higher than the official rate and is putting additional financial pressure on households.

These illegal practices not only increase costs but also raise safety concerns, as black-market cylinders may not meet proper handling and distribution standards.

What Consumers Should Keep In Mind

For now, the official LPG prices remain stable, which is a positive sign. However, availability and accessibility are becoming equally important issues. Consumers are advised to book cylinders in advance and rely only on authorised distributors to avoid overpaying or risking safety.

In summary, while there is no immediate price increase, the combination of already high costs and growing black-market activity means that the LPG situation continues to be a concern for many households across India.