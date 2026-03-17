LPG e-KYC mandatory for domestic LPG customers: Direct link of Indane, Bharatgas, HP and step by step process explained

New Delhi: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Sunday mandated e-KYC for all domestic LPG consumers.

All domestic #LPG consumers are required to complete Biometric Aadhaar Authentication (e-KYC). Now verify from the comfort of your home using your Oil Marketing Company’s mobile app and Aadhaar FaceRD app. For more information, Visit: https://pmuy.gov.in/e-kyc.html. Contact your LPG distributor or call (Toll-Free) Number 1800 2333 555".

You can complete your self (face-based) biometric aadhaar authentication (e-kyc) by downloading the mobile app of the oil company along with the Aadhaar FaceRD App.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Indane android download link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=cx.indianoil.in

Indane ios download link: https://apps.apple.com/in/app/indianoil-one/id1444511410



Bharat gas android download link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.cgt.bharatgas

Bharat gas ios download link: https://apps.apple.com/app/id594797915



HP android download link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.drivetrackplusrefuel

HP ios download link: https://apps.apple.com/in/app/hp-pay/id1343241227

Download two apps 1. OMC app (Indane, Bharat gas, HP) and 2. AadhaarFaceRD app for secure biometric verification through face scan. This is also available on both Android and iOS platforms.



How to complete LPG e-KYC (Indane customers)



Open your OMC app

Use your log in credentials

Now feed in your 16 digit LPG id which is available in your cash memo or your subscription voucher

Go to "my profile"

Go to LPG details > Indane details section of My profile page and atp on RekYC

Read consent details and click

Now click the face scan button and complete the biometric Aadhaar verification process



For Ujjwala yojna beneficiaries

Biometric Aadhaar authentication/ ekyc is mandatory every financial year to receive Rs 300 targeted subsidy on the 8th and 9th refill

Even if Biometric Aadhaar authentication/ ekyc is not com pleted, the targeted subsidy will continue till 7th refill and will stop thereafter and will be given upon completion of ekyc before end of the financial year. The refill supply of LPG consumers will not be interrupted in any case.