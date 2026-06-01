LPG gas cylinder rules from June 2026: What has changed, what should customers expect? Key points

New Delhi: LPG gas cylinder rules June 2026: Several rules pertaining to LPG gas cylinders have been changed or tweaked in India since the eruption of the Iran-US war couple of months ago. The government has taken several measures to improve the supply of LPG cylinders nationwide. In the wake of the geopolitical crisis, major changes are expected in the LPG gas cylinder booking in June 2026.



From another round of price hike, revision in the LPG refill lock-in period to surrendering gas connections, consumers may see a host of rules in June.

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Commercial LPG Cylinder price hiked by Rs 42 in Delhi

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The prices of 19 kg commercial cylinders have been increased by Rs 42 in Delhi, bringing the price to Rs 3113.50. The new prices will be effective from June 1. There is no change in domestic cylinder prices.

Terminate LPG connection after getting PNG in 30 days

The government revised the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Regulation of Supply and Distribution) Amendment Order, 2026, on 25th May, 2026. The amendment aims to provide additional relaxation and convenience to domestic LPG consumers who subsequently obtain Piped Natural Gas (PNG) connections. Under the amended provisions, LPG consumers who have PNG connections will have to apply for termination of the LPG connection within 30 days of obtaining a PNG connection.

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LPG connection transfer voucher

The government has said that LPG consumers with PNG connections will get option for transfer voucher for future restoration of LPG connection in non-PNG areas. This provision provides significant relief and flexibility to consumers who may subsequently shift to areas where PNG infrastructure may not be feasible. The provision is particularly beneficial for transferable employees, migrant households, tenants, students, or families shifting to non-PNG areas.

Consumers with PNG connections to surrender domestic LPG connections

The government had last month prohibited households with PNG connections from keeping or acquiring subsidised domestic LPG connections. In a notification issued on March 14, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas amended the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Regulation of Supply and Distribution) Order, 2000, under the Essential Commodities Act, making it mandatory for consumers with PNG connections to surrender their domestic LPG connections.

The government last month issued an order which said that no person having a PNG connection and also having a domestic LPG connection shall retain a domestic LPG connection or take refills of domestic LPG cylinders from any government oil company or through their distributors. Such persons will be required to immediately surrender their domestic LPG connection.

Gas connections to be cut if someone has PNG access but not switched

The government has mandated that cooking gas LPG supply to households will be discontinued if consumers do not switch to piped natural gas if such connectivity is available. Hence, if you have a PNG facility in your area then you are required to switch to piped gas instead of gas cylinders. The government will stop after three months the suply of cylinders to household who have access to piped natural gas but have not taken connection.

One household, one gas connection

The government has recently amended the Gas Control Order under which only one LPG connection is allowed in a household. Multiple LPG connections in a household are now totally prohibited. Customers who have more than one LPG connection in their homes are required to surrender multiple connections.

Gas cylinder booking lock-in period

The government has extended the minimum booking gap for domestic LPG cylinders from 21 days to 25 days for urban area customers and 45 days for rural area customers. Consumers will keenly watch if OMCs revise their lock in period of 25 days and 45 days for LPG refilling.

LPG gas cylinder KYC rules

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has made biometric Aadhaar authentication e-KYC mandatory for all domestic LPG consumers. Failure to complete e-KYC may result in disruption of LPG refills and suspension of subsidies. For beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, to continue receiving benefits they must complete biometric authentication at the start of every financial year before their first refill.

OTP mandatory for LPG delivery

The major oil marketing companies have prioritized OTP-based delivery to avoid improper handling of LPG cylinders and ensure transparency. As per the LPG cylinder delivery rule, whenever a customer wants to get LPG cylinders delivered at their doorstep, they will receive a code on their registered mobile number. This number has to be told to the delivery person. The delivery person will not hand over the LPG cylinder until the OTP is confirmed by him.

PNG drive 2.0 to end in June

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board has directed city gas distribution entities to accelerate D-PNG connections. Also, the National PNG Drive 2.0 has been extended till 30.06.2026 to sustain momentum in PNG expansion. PNG drive is aimed at accelerating the adoption of PNG and CNG for a sustainable energy future.