LPG Price Cut From November 1: 19 Kg Cylinder Becomes Cheaper By Rs 4.5–Rs 6.5; 14.2 Kg Domestic Rate Unchanged

New Delhi: Starting November 1, the price of the 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder has been reduced by around Rs 4.50 to Rs 6.50 across major Indian cities, while the price of the domestic 14.2 kg LPG cylinder remains unchanged. This price revision, announced by state-run oil marketing companies, provides slight relief to commercial users after a marginal hike in October.

In Delhi, the price of a 19 kg commercial cylinder has been cut by Rs 5 to Rs 1,590.50, down from Rs 1,595.50 in October. Kolkata saw the sharpest reduction, with prices dropping by Rs 6.50 to Rs 1,694 from Rs 1,700.50. In Mumbai, the rate now stands at Rs 1,542, lower by Rs 5 compared to last month’s Rs 1,547. Meanwhile, Chennai’s price has been reduced by Rs 4.50 to Rs 1,750 from Rs 1,754.50 in October.

However, prices of the 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder have not changed this month. In Delhi, it continues to retail at Rs 853, while in Kolkata it costs Rs 879. Mumbai consumers pay Rs 852.50, and in Chennai, the price remains at Rs 868.50. The steady domestic prices indicate that oil companies have chosen to maintain stability for household users amid global crude price fluctuations.

This minor reduction in commercial LPG prices follows a hike in October when rates were increased by Rs 15.50 in Delhi and Mumbai, and Rs 16.50 in Kolkata and Chennai. For new consumers, the process to obtain a domestic LPG connection remains straightforward. Applicants can approach authorized distributors of Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, or Hindustan Petroleum with valid identity and residence proofs such as Aadhaar, voter ID, passport, or electricity bills. An ISI-marked hotplate and Suraksha LPG hose are mandatory before installation.

Overall, while households will see no change in LPG prices this month, the commercial sector gains slight relief amid fluctuating global fuel costs.