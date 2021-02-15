LPG price hike by Rs. 50 in Delhi; know details here

New Delhi: The national capital saw a price hike in the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) domestic cylinder on Sunday (February 14). The price of LPG cylinder was raised by Rs. 50 per unit. This is the third such incident of price hike since December 2020.

The LPG cylinder (14.2kg) will be priced for Rs. 769 per unit in Delhi from Monday (January 15). The LPG cylinder has seen a constant price hike in the last couple of months due to firming of international prices. The price was raised by Rs. 50 on December 1, followed by Rs. 50 hike on December 16.

According to the price notification of state fuel marketing companies, the price for an LPG cylinder (non-subsidised) has increased from Rs. 644 to Rs. 694.

LPG cylinder is one the most used and essential commodity for a household and even a slight change in the prices creates a stir in the family. The consumers have not received the subsidy since the month of May 2020. This comes as a result of the amalgamation of the international oil price collapse and domestic refill rates increase created similar market rates and subsidised rates.

The LPG cylinder price hike has collided with the petrol and diesel price hike in the country.

