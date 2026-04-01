LPG price hiked by up to Rs 218 for commercial usage; 5kg FTL cylinder price up by Rs 51

Amid the shortage of commercial LPG cylinders, the oil marketing companies have announced to increase the prices by up to Rs 218. According to news agency ANI, commercial LPG has become more expensive from today, April 1. The price of a 19 kg cylinder has seen a sharp increase.

In Delhi, the rate has gone up by Rs 195.50. In Kolkata, the hike is even steeper at Rs 218. Prices of 5 kg FTL cylinders have also been increased. These cylinders are now costlier by Rs 51 starting today.

A 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi now costs Rs 2,078.50, as per state-run oil companies. This comes after a previous hike of Rs 114.50 on March 1. The 5kg FTL cylinder will now be priced at Rs 549.

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There is no change in domestic LPG prices. A 14.2-kg cooking gas cylinder still costs Rs 913 in the capital. The last increase of Rs 60 was announced on March 7.

The revision will directly impact hotels, restaurants and other businesses that rely on commercial gas. The gas and fuel prices have surged globally due to ongoing West Asia crisis. Crude oil prices have shot up to $116 per barrel as Iran continues to choke Strait of Hormuz, a major trade route accounting for 20% of the world's total oil and gas supply.

Global oil prices have surged sharply in recent weeks. They are up nearly 50%, mainly due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia, which has disrupted supply chains.

Meanwhile, petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged. Rates were cut by Rs 2 per litre in March last year and have stayed steady since then.

In Delhi, petrol is priced at Rs 94.72 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 87.62.