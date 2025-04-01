LPG Price: Huge Relief For Common Man; Cylinder Rates Reduced From April 1--Check How Much You Need To Pay For LPG In Your City

New Delhi: Bringing the much needed relief to the common man, Oil marketing companies have revised the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders effective from 1 April 2025.

The rate of a 19 kg commercial LPG gas cylinder has been reduced by Rs 41, effective today. In Delhi, the retail sale price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder is Rs 1762 from today.

Here Is How Much You Need To Pay For Per Bottle Of 19 Kg Commercial LPG Cylinder From February 1 In Metros

Metros Prices Delhi Rs 1762 Mumbai Rs 1714.50 Kolkata Rs 1,872 Chennai Rs 1,924.50

However, the prices of domestic LPG cylinders will remain unchanged. It is important to note that monthly revisions for both commercial and domestic LPG cylinders typically occur on the first day of each month.

Domestic cooking gas prices vary from state to state due to local taxes, and the last revision in domestic cylinder prices occurred on March 1 last year.