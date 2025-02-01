LPG Price: Relief For Common Man Ahead Of Budget; Cylinder Rates Reduced --Check How Much You Need To Pay For LPG In Your City
After today's price hike, the retail sales a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder would cost Rs 1797 in Delhi.
New Delhi: Ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget 2025, Oil marketing companies (OMCs) today (1 February 2025) announced reduction in the prices of 19 KG commercial LPG gas cylinders by Rs 7 per bottle of cyliner with immediate effect. This is the second consequtive month of LPG price reduction for 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders.
Here Is How Much You Need To Pay For Per Bottle Of 19 Kg Commercial LPG Cylinder From February 1 In Metros
|Metros
|Prices
|Delhi
|Rs 1797
|Mumbai
|Rs 1749.5
|Kolkata
|Rs 1907
|Chennai
|Rs 1959.5
However, the prices of domestic LPG cylinders will remain unchanged. It is important to note that monthly revisions for both commercial and domestic LPG cylinders typically occur on the first day of each month.
You can also click Indane official website to check rates of LPG Cylinders in various cities.
Domestic cooking gas prices vary from state to state due to local taxes, and the last revision in domestic cylinder prices occurred on March 1 last year.
