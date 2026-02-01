Advertisement
LPG prices hiked from today, 1 February ahead of Budget 2026; Check how much you need to pay in your city
LPG

LPG prices hiked from today, 1 February ahead of Budget 2026; Check how much you need to pay in your city

Commercial LPG gas cylinder price hiked: Oil marketing companies (OMCs) have increased the price of commercial LPG gas by Rs 49. The latest LPG rates are effective from today, 1 February 2026.  However the prices of domestic LPG cylinders have not been changed.

Written By Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Feb 01, 2026, 07:59 AM IST
LPG prices hiked from today, 1 February ahead of Budget 2026; Check how much you need to pay in your city

New Delhi: Commercial LPG gas cylinder price hiked: Oil marketing companies (OMCs) have increased the price of commercial LPG gas by Rs 49. The latest LPG rates are effective from today, 1 February 2026.  However the prices of domestic LPG cylinders have not been changed.

Following the revision, a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi will now be available at Rs 1740.50.

Here Is How Much You Need To Pay For Per Bottle Of 19 Kg Commercial LPG Cylinder From 1 February 2026  In Metros

Metros LPG Prices
Delhi Rs 1740.50
Mumbai Rs 1692
Kolkata Rs 1844.50 
Chennai Rs 1899.50 

How Much Do You Have To Pay For LPG In Your City?

 

You can also click Indane official website to check rates of LPG Cylinders in various cities. 

Domestic cooking gas prices vary from state to state due to local taxes, and the last revision in domestic cylinder prices occurred on March 2024.  It is important to note that monthly revisions for both commercial and domestic LPG cylinders typically occur on the first day of each month.

 

Live Tv

