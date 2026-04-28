LPG Rule Changes From 1 May 2026: Booking, refill, delivery pricing and other key areas that need your attention

New Delhi: The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has said that it has taken adequate steps to ensure uninterrupted availability of petroleum products and LPG across the country. In the wake of the ongoing situation involving the Strait of Hormuz, the Petroleum Ministry has requested LPG consumers to use digital booking platforms and avoid visiting distributors. The government has also continuously encouraged citizens to use alternate fuels such as PNG and electric or induction cooktops.

LPG customers must pay attention to rules pertaining to booking, refill, delivery pricing and other key areas May 1.

LPG cylinder refill window in rural and urban areas

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In order to keep proper demand-supply check, the government has increased the minimum waiting period for booking a domestic LPG cylinder refill from 21 days to 25 days in urban areas. The decision is aimed to prevent hoarding in the wake of uncertainties due to the Iran war. In several quarters, people have given into rumours, leading to panic buying taking place in the market.

The refill window is 45 days in rural areas.

As per estimates, average households yearly consume 7-8 domestic LPG cylinders weighing 14.2 kg. This means that the households would need a refill in over 6 weeks time.

No DAC, No LPG

As per government estimates, Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) based deliveries have increased to more than 93%. DAC is received on the registered mobile number of the consumer. DAC system has been implemented to prevent the diversion. This system requires LPG customers to provide a code to the delivery person to successfully receive their cylinder.

How to generate DAC number for LPG delivery?

The DAC number is automatically generated as soon as you book an LPG cylinder. This unique number is sent to your registered mobile number via SMS or WhatsApp by your OMC. For example if you have an Indane connection, IOCL allows you to book your LPG via these 4 methods, post which your DAC number will be generated.

Missed Call Booking number: 8454955555

SMS Booking: Send "IOC" to 7718955555

IVRS/Phone Call: 7718955555

WhatsApp Booking: Use IndianOil official WhatsApp channel

5 Kg FTL cylinders

In a letter issued on 6 April 2026, the Government had conveyed that daily quantity of 5 Kg FTL cylinders in each State available for disbursal to migrant labourers is being doubled based on the average daily supply (Number of cylinders) to migrant labourers during 2nd-3rd March 2026. This limit was beyond the limit of 20% mentioned in letter dated 21 April 2026.

These 5 Kg FTL cylinders are at disposal of the State Government for supplying only to migrant labourers in their State with assistance of Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas said on April 27.

5 Kg FTL cylinders sale data

- Since 1 April 2026: 19.5 Lakh 5 Kg FTL cylinders sold.

- Since 3rd April 2026: PSU OMCs have organised about 9080 awareness camps for 5 Kg FTL Cylinders. More than 1,46,000 - 5Kg FTL cylinders sold.

Expected LPG Price from 1 May 2026

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) had in March increased the rates of domestic LPG cylinder by Rs 60 while that of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder saw steeper hike. Rates of commercial LPG were hiked up by Rs 196 in April 2026 in metros. In March there were two hikes of Rs Rs 114.5 (March 7) and Rs 28–31 (March 1) respectively.

With the month of May, just around the corners, all eyes will be glued to announcement from OMCs with regards to LPG prices.

Domestic cooking gas prices vary from state to state due to local taxes. It is important to note that monthly revisions for both commercial and domestic LPG cylinders typically occur on the first day of each month.