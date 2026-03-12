LPG Storage: Does LPG cylinder have expiry dates? Explained

New Delhi: The government has made continuous appeals to residents not to pay attention to rumours on LPG supply crisis. Government has also asked people to not pay much attention to news on gas supply crunch and to avoid unnecessary panic or hoarding.

The government has also directed officials to ensure strict action against any instances of gas theft or black marketing.

In the context of storage of cylinders, a pertinent question being asked from time to time, is whether or not LPG cylinders have expiry dates.

Indian oil in a statement had earlier said, LPG cylinders are made of special steel with protective coatings and are manufactured as per BIS 3196 by cylinder manufacturers approved by the Chief Controller of Explosives (CCOE) & having BIS license.

Additionally, all new LPG cylinders (manufactured from the second quarter of the year 2000) are required to be taken for first Statutory Testing & Painting (ST&P) after 10 years. Subsequent testing of all LPG cylinders is done after 5 years.

Does LPG cylinders have expiry dates?

Indian oil has explained, the term "expiry" normally refers to the shelf life of perishable products, which is the recommended time for safe storage and usage of such products within the time frame. However, in case of LPG cylinders, the serviceability of the cylinders depends on external physical factors and actions such as temperature, pressure, exposure to atmospheric conditions, usage, impact load, etc. As such, there is no expiry date for LPG cylinders.

Due testing of LPG Cylinders

As per norms of the Chief Controller of Explosives, PESO, Govt of India, and BIS specifications IS-5845, the empty cylinders received at LPG bottling plants are visually inspected for various defects, including Statutory Testing & Painting (ST&P) due before the next filling.

Whenever the cylinders become due for periodic inspection & testing, the same are segregated at the bottling plants and statutory testing is undertaken through approved contractors. After the testing, the cylinders that are found suitable for re-use/refilling are stenciled/painted with the next test due date on one of the vertical stays of the cylinders for easy identification.

The markings indicate the next due date of testing. E.g. cylinders marked A 2017 mean that they are due for testing in the first quarter (between January and March) of year 2017. Similarly, B 2017 indicates cylinders that are due for testing in the second quarter (between April and June) of year 2017 and so on. Similarly, C (between July and September) is for the third quarter and D (between October and December) for the fourth quarter.

Due care taken on refilled cylinders

Due care is taken while sending the refilled cylinders from the LPG bottling plants to LPG distributorships so that cylinders due for statutory testing do not go to the market. Moreover, all LPG distributors are under instructions to check the same before delivering cylinders to the customers. No LPG accidents are ever reported due to expiry of test date or cylinders due for statutory testing.



