Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3025845https://zeenews.india.com/economy/lpg-storage-how-many-lpg-cylinders-can-domestic-customers-book-in-a-year-how-many-domestic-lpg-can-be-stored-explained-3025845.html
NewsBusinessEconomyLPG storage: How many LPG cylinders can domestic customers book in a year? How many domestic LPG can be stored? Explained
LPG

LPG storage: How many LPG cylinders can domestic customers book in a year? How many domestic LPG can be stored? Explained

At a time when global energy markets are experiencing volatility, here's looking at rules regarding booking and stocking of LPG cylinders.

Written By Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Mar 11, 2026, 02:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

LPG storage: How many LPG cylinders can domestic customers book in a year? How many domestic LPG can be stored? Explained

New Delhi: Reports of liquefied petroleum gas (LNG) shortage due to crisis in the Middle East has created distress across businesses and households. The government has recently invoked the Essential Commodities (EC) Act to ensure the uninterrupted supply of domestic cooking gas, directing refineries and petrochemical units to maximise the production of LPG. 

At a time when global energy markets are experiencing volatility, here's looking at rules regarding booking and stocking of LPG cylinders.

What is the LPG Cylinder Limit For domestic consumers?

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Indian Oil maintains that LPG is meant for use as cooking fuel in household kitchens. It is marketed by the Public Sector Oil Companies, at a price declared or controlled by the Government of India. 

As per government of India notification each domestic consumer is entitled to 12 subsidized LPG cylinders of 14.2 Kg or 34 cylinders of 5 Kg in a financial year at subsidized rates. 

What is the maximum LPG Cylinder Limit For domestic consumers?


Domestic consumers in India can book 12 LPG cylinders of 14.2 kg at subsidised prices. In a financial year, domestic consumers can generally book up to 15 cylinders in total. In other words, 3 LPG cylinders can be booked by domestic consumers over and above the 12 cylinders at subsidized rates. The 3 additional cylinders can be purchased at market rate or non-subsidised commercial rates. 

The 5 kg and 14.2 kg cylinders are largely meant for domestic use and comprise almost 90% of all gas distributed,, while the 19 kg, 47.5 kg and 425 kg Jumbo cylinders are marketed for industrial and commercial consumption.

LPG Cylinder storage: How many bottles can you store at home?

2 LPG Cylinder bottles can be stored at home -- 1 in usage and 2nd for backup/refill.

Meanwhile, official reports have said that India has secured LPG and LNG supplies through alternative routes. These LPG and LNG supplies from alternative locations are likely to reach the country soon.

Indian refiners have also increased domestic production of LPG by 10 percent since the government directed oil companies to maximise cooking gas output.

(Situation involving price of petrol, diesel and LPG is evolving rapidly amidst the ongoing conflict in Middle East. Reports regarding immediate shortages of fuel may be exaggerated. Zee News sources its information from official updates from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and authorized LPG distributors (Indane, Bharat gas, HP Gas) and advises its readers to rely on the said sources.)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Reema Sharma

Business Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Iran missile strike
Iran unveils one-ton missile plan to challenge US and Israeli air defences
Jaishankar talks Iran
EAM Jaishankar, Iran FM Araghchi hold discussion amid West Asia tensions
US-Iran war
US-Iran war: Israel says not seeking endless war; US, Iran vow intense battle
Jennifer Runyon death
Who was Jennifer Runyon? Ghostbusters and Charles in Charge actress dies at 65
Ek Din
Sai Pallavi, Junaid Khan’s Ek Din gets new poster ahead of trailer release
Air India ticket prices
Air India fares to increase as airline revises fuel surcharge amid Gulf war
Bengal Election 2026
Bengal Polls: Mamata welcomes SC order on SIR, BJP criticises TMC govt
DRDO
DRDO, Indian Navy conducts in-flight release trials of 'ADC-150' from P8I
J&K camps for Kashmiri Pandits
J&K to hold camps to resolve property issues of displaced Kashmiri pandits
Amritsar to Attari train
India's 3 scenic last train lines that offer beautiful views | Check Route