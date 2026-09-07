/LPG supply eases after West Asia crisis; rural consumers can now book refills in 25 Days

New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Tourism Suresh Gopi announced the decision to cut the LPG refill booking interval down to 25 days from 45 days following the Middle East crisis. He has instructed the Oil Marketing Companies to implement the latest booking interval with immediate effect.
Referring to a press release dated 12.03.2026, Union Minister of State Suresh Gopi said that the LPG refill booking timeline of 45 days for rural areas and 25 days for urban areas was a “temporary demand management measure.”
The Petroleum Ministry, in a letter addressed to the Chairman and Managing Directors of IOCL, BPCL, and HPCL, stated, “In view of the present LPG supply position and the considerable reduction in refill backlogs as compared to the situation prevailing at the time of introduction of the demand-management measures, the Ministry has decided to revise the existing refill booking interval and prescribe an inter-refill booking gap of 25 days uniformly for all Domestic LPG consumers, including those in rural areas.”
As the US-Iran conflict was gaining momentum, the supplies got restricted, particularly due to the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. This created a global shortage of LPG, ensuing restrictions on bookings and refills.
However, as the supply improved and refill backlogs declined, the demand-management measures introduced at the time eased to shorten the prescribed interval for LPG refill booking.
The letter further directs the OMCs “to take necessary action for implementation of the revised inter-refill booking interval of 25 days uniformly across urban and rural areas, with immediate effect.”
To ensure uninterrupted LPG supply to domestic consumers, the government had previously imposed temporary restrictions on the supply of commercial packed LPG.
However, the restrictions were lifted in June, removing all sectoral restrictions on the supply of Non-Domestic Packed LPG and restoring supplies to the levels prevailing prior to the West Asia crisis.
Also, bulk LPG supply, which was suspended at the beginning of the crisis, had been relaxed by 50 percent of the pre-crisis consumption level.
Addressing fears among consumers, the government had earlier urged citizens to avoid panic buying and booking. Moreover, consumers were advised to use alternatives such as PNG.
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