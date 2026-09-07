Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Business
  • /Economy
  • /LPG supply eases after West Asia crisis; rural consumers can now book refills in 25 Days

LPG supply eases after West Asia crisis; rural consumers can now book refills in 25 Days

Referring to a press release dated 12.03.2026, Union Minister of State Suresh Gopi said that LPG refill booking timeline of 45 days for rural areas and 25 days for urban areas were a "temporary demand management measure."

Edited BySandal Khan
Published: Sep 07, 2026, 07:40 PM IST|Updated: Sep 07, 2026, 07:41 PM IST
LPG supply eases after West Asia crisis; rural consumers can now book refills in 25 Days

About the Author

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan is a sub-editor on the business team at Zee Media. She started her media journey with ANI in 2025 before joining Zee to pursue a career in business journalism. Having completed her bachelor's degree in German and a master's in mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University, she has always been fascinated by the power of words and the role language plays in informing the public and building the right narrative. 

She is constantly learning and evolving, building on her past internships with hands-on newsroom experience. Beyond business, her interests include entertainment, culture, history, and geopolitics. An occasional reader, she almost always picks up books by Japanese authors. 

Sandal Khan can be reached at: Sandal.Khan@India.com or X: https://x.com/sandal2002

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
LPG supply eases after West Asia crisis; rural consumers can now book refills in 25 Days
2
3
4
5