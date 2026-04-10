LPG supply normal across India, Govt warns against panic buying and hoarding

New Delhi: The government has confirmed that LPG cooking gas is available across the country and there is no shortage at any distribution point. Despite disruptions caused by the current geopolitical situation, domestic supply has been maintained and deliveries are running normally.

Here is everything broken down simply.

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No shortage at your local distributor

LPG cylinders are being delivered as usual. No distributor across the country has run out of stock. All refineries are working at full capacity and have enough crude oil in storage. The government has also increased domestic LPG production from refineries to make sure households have enough gas.

Petrol and diesel stocks are also sufficient. There is no reason to rush and buy extra fuel.

4 lakh new piped gas connections made active

As an alternative to LPG cylinders, the government has activated 4.05 lakh new PNG — piped natural gas — connections in homes. Another 4.41 lakh customers have registered and are waiting for their connections. People are being encouraged to switch to PNG or use electric cooktops to reduce pressure on LPG supplies.

More than 18,000 PNG users have also voluntarily given up their LPG connections through the MYPNGD.in website, freeing up cylinders for others.

Please book online, do not visit your distributor

Online LPG bookings have jumped to about 98 percent of all bookings. Around 92 percent of deliveries are now happening through the Delivery Authentication Code system, which requires the customer to confirm receipt — this prevents cylinders from being diverted or sold illegally.

The government is asking all LPG users to book through apps or websites and avoid going to distributors in person unless absolutely necessary.

Do not panic buy

The government is specifically asking citizens not to rush out and stock up on petrol, diesel, or LPG. Supplies are adequate. Panic buying creates artificial shortages and makes the situation harder for everyone, especially those who genuinely need fuel urgently.

Rely only on official government sources for updates and do not act on rumours.

Crackdown on hoarding and black market selling

Authorities have been conducting raids across the country to catch people hoarding or illegally selling LPG cylinders at higher prices.

The numbers so far are significant. Around 1.2 lakh raids have been carried out in total. More than 57,000 cylinders have been seized. Over 950 FIRs — formal police complaints — have been filed. 229 people have been arrested.

On Thursday alone, more than 3,800 raids were conducted and around 450 cylinders were seized in a single day.

Oil companies have also issued more than 2,100 show-cause notices to distributors, imposed penalties on 204 distributorships, and suspended 53 distributorships that were found to be violating rules.

Hospitals and schools are being given priority

The government has made sure that hospitals, clinics, and educational institutions receive LPG and PNG supply as a priority. Even during this period of supply pressure, essential services are not being disrupted.

States have been asked to speed up new PNG connections for both homes and businesses.

Industries in key sectors can now use more commercial LPG



The government has extended a special allowance for industrial users. Companies operating in the following sectors can now use up to 70 percent of their pre-March 2026 gas consumption levels for commercial LPG:

Pharmaceuticals, food processing, polymers, agriculture, packaging, paints, uranium, heavy water, steel, seeds, metals, ceramics, foundries, forging, glass, and aerosols.

This move ensures that critical manufacturing and production does not come to a halt while the situation is being managed.