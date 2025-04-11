Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2884655https://zeenews.india.com/economy/madhur-bajaj-ex-vice-chairman-of-bajaj-auto-passes-away-2884655.html
NewsBusinessEconomy
MADHUR BAJAJ

Madhur Bajaj, Ex-Vice Chairman Of Bajaj Auto, Passes Away

Born on August 19, 1952, Madhur Bajaj was closely associated with several companies under the Bajaj Group. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Apr 11, 2025, 02:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Madhur Bajaj, Ex-Vice Chairman Of Bajaj Auto, Passes Away Image Credit: X

New Delhi: Madhur Bajaj, former Vice Chairman of Bajaj Auto and a well-known name in India’s business and philanthropic circles, passed away in Mumbai on Friday at the age of 73. A key figure in the Bajaj Group’s legacy, he had stepped down from his role earlier this year due to health concerns.

Longstanding Ties with the Bajaj Group

Born on August 19, 1952, Madhur Bajaj was closely associated with several companies under the Bajaj Group. He most recently served as a director at Bajaj Finserv and Bajaj Electricals. In January 2024, he stepped down as Vice Chairman of Bajaj Auto, citing health reasons.

Strong Educational Foundation

Madhur Bajaj studied at The Doon School in Dehradun, completed his B.Com from Sydenham College, Mumbai, in 1973, and went on to earn an MBA from IMD in Lausanne, Switzerland, in 1979. His strong academic background laid the foundation for a successful career in business. He was also serving as a National Council Member of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
;
NEWS ON ONE CLICK