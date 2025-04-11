Madhur Bajaj, Ex-Vice Chairman Of Bajaj Auto, Passes Away

New Delhi: Madhur Bajaj, former Vice Chairman of Bajaj Auto and a well-known name in India’s business and philanthropic circles, passed away in Mumbai on Friday at the age of 73. A key figure in the Bajaj Group’s legacy, he had stepped down from his role earlier this year due to health concerns.

Longstanding Ties with the Bajaj Group

Born on August 19, 1952, Madhur Bajaj was closely associated with several companies under the Bajaj Group. He most recently served as a director at Bajaj Finserv and Bajaj Electricals. In January 2024, he stepped down as Vice Chairman of Bajaj Auto, citing health reasons.

Strong Educational Foundation

Madhur Bajaj studied at The Doon School in Dehradun, completed his B.Com from Sydenham College, Mumbai, in 1973, and went on to earn an MBA from IMD in Lausanne, Switzerland, in 1979. His strong academic background laid the foundation for a successful career in business. He was also serving as a National Council Member of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).