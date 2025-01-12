Maha Kumbh To Provide Major Economic Boost, Expected To Generate Over Rs…

New Delhi: As Maha Kumbh sets to begin in Prayagraj at the holy confluence of the revered Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers from Monday, the largest religious congregation on Earth is anticipated to generate more than Rs 4 lakh crore in trade in a significant boost to India's economy.

As per industry estimates, Maha Kumbh is expected to boost both nominal and real GDP by over 1 per cent. The Uttar Pradesh government expects approximately 40 crore visitors, both domestic and international, to attend the event. According to the government estimates, Maha Kumbh may generate Rs 2 lakh crore in trade if each of 40 crore visitors spends an average of Rs 5,000.

Industry estimates further say that the average expenditure per person could rise to even Rs 10,000 at the mega event, and the total economic impact could reach Rs 4 lakh crore. Meanwhile, companies from India as well as abroad are fighting for space to showcase their presence during the 45-day event.

From fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) to pharma sectors, from mobility providers to digital payments platforms, companies have loosened their marketing purse strings, and are set to spend more than Rs 3,000 crore on branding and marketing at Maha Kumbh, according to industry experts.

Public sector giant Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has supplied approximately 45,000 tonnes of steel for the construction of various structures at the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. The steel supplied by the company includes chequered plates, hot strip mill plates, mild steel plates, angles and joists, according to a statement issued by the Maharatna company.

Prayagraj has undergone a major makeover ahead of the biggest congregation of the followers of Sanatan Dharma. More than 200 roads have been constructed and upgraded, ensuring seamless connectivity for millions of devotees likely to attend the grand spiritual gathering. The roads have been beautified by placing over 3 lakh plants and 1 lakh horticultural samplings, enhancing their visual appeal.