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  • /Mahadev app case: EBIX Group Chairman Vikas Garg given 10-days custody; how he used betting proceeds to buy foreign firms

Mahadev app case: EBIX Group Chairman Vikas Garg given 10-days custody; how he used betting proceeds to buy foreign firms

The arrest follows a series of FIRs registered by police in Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, and other states against operators, promoters, and associates of these illegal betting platforms.

Edited By:Reema Sharma
Published: Jul 18, 2026, 10:14 PM IST|Updated: Jul 18, 2026, 10:25 PM IST
Mahadev app case: EBIX Group Chairman Vikas Garg given 10-days custody; how he used betting proceeds to buy foreign firms

About the Author

Reema Sharma

Reema Sharma

After her graduation in philosophy and master's in mass communication, Reema Sharma waded into the field of journalism. 

She has extensively written on matters of personal finance ; conducted interviews with domain experts, thus giving the readers an informative choice on budgeting, saving, debt management, and investing.

With over two decades of dedicated experience in writing business news, she has converted complex financial concepts into practical, actionable information.

In the past 20 years, she has focused on churning out countless business stories for the readers. She has had the opportunity to interview high profile personalities like RBI Dy Gov Usha Tharot and Noble Laureate Kailash Satyarthi. She has done countless interviews with economists, tax and investment experts. 
Before joining Zee, she has worked in several esteemed media organizations like HT, ETV and the Pioneer.

Over the years, business has become her cup of tea. When she isn't analysing the latest financial trends, she either has a song on her lips or is tucking into delicious grub.

Reema Sharma can be reached at: reema.sharma@zeemedia.com or X:  https://x.com/reema7sharma

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