New Delhi: On December 6, 2024, India will observe the 68th death anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. He was the visionary architect of the Indian Constitution and a staunch advocate for social justice. Mahaparinirvan Diwas, marked annually, sees thousands of people gathering at Chaityabhoomi in Mumbai to honor his legacy. This day is not only about paying tribute to a remarkable leader but also about reflecting on his unwavering fight for equality and justice.

Here’s a quick overview of what will be open and closed across the state on this day:

What's Closed?

- Government Offices: Local holiday observed in Mumbai and suburban areas; state and semi-government offices will remain closed.

- Liquor Shops: Declared dry day by the Mumbai city collector, so all liquor shops will be closed.

What's Open?

- Banks: Both public and private banks, including the State Bank of India, will operate as usual.

- Stock Markets: The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain open with regular operating hours.

Central Railway has introduced new measures to handle the large numbers of visitors heading to Chaitanyabhoomi. For the first time, holding areas will be set up at key stations across Mumbai. Further, 12 extra suburban trains—six on the main line and six on the harbor line—will run on December 5 and 6 to manage the heavy crowd.

Separate entry and exit points have been set up to ensure smooth flow at Dadar station. The Mumbai Traffic Police have also issued guidelines to manage traffic congestion, with special arrangements in place from 6:00 AM on December 5 to midnight on December 7.