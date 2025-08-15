Major Economic And Business Announcements By PM Narendra Modi During 79th Independence Day Address

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a series of bold announcements that signaling India's preparedness to become world leader. This was PM Modi's 12th Independence Day address to the nation.

Addressing the countrymen from the Iconic Red Fort, Modi's I-Day speech exuded confidence and determination that India was ready to leap into the future.

Major Announcements By PM Narendra Modi During 79th Independence Day Address

1. Semiconductors: From Lost Decades to Mission Mode

Recalling how attempts to set up semiconductor factories 50–60 years ago were “killed at birth” while other nations prospered, PM Modi announced that India is now on mission mode. By the end of this year, the nation will roll out its first Made in India chip.



2. GST Reforms – A Diwali Gift

Next-generation GST reforms will be unveiled on Diwali, reducing taxes on essential goods and providing relief to MSMEs, local vendors, and consumers.

3. Reform Task Force for a $10 Trillion Bharat

PM Modi announced the creation of a dedicated Reform Task Force to drive next-generation reforms. Its mandate: accelerate economic growth, cut red tape, modernise governance, and prepare Bharat for the demands of a $10 trillion economy by 2047.

4. Rs Lakh Crore PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana

PM Modi launched a major employment scheme worth Rs 1 lakh crore, under which newly employed youth will receive Rs 15,000 per month. The scheme aims to benefit 3 crore young Indians, strengthening the bridge from Swatantra Bharat to Samriddha Bharat.

5. Made in India Jet Engines – A National Challenge

PM Modi made a dramatic announcement that just like how we made vaccines during COVID, and UPI for digital payments, we should build our own jet engines too for our jet engines and asked our scientists and youth to take it up as a direct challenge.